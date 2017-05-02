Song Dedication Thread v4, "Combat your commentary" Edition

@paynebringer I missed out on the opportunity to thank you for your dedication in the last thread. You shared some local talent that sent me down a Youtube rabbit hole. Good stuff.

So here's some local talent I'll share with you. Its a band that I was the unofficial roadie for for a couple of years. They blew the roof off wherever they played. On more than one night, the second set was delayed while me and the bass player, Smokin' Joe Roland were out back getting straight. The only thing these videos are missing is the sax player, Long Butt Larry.





This was a reunion show. Needless to say, I was a bit skinned up by the end of the night.
 
Me likes band Jack I'm a sucker for old soul, blues & funk the dirtier the better, I'm looking out for this crew...
 
paynebringer said:
Never really get the opportunity to 1st page on a song dedication thread to my Sherdog Queens @NinjaNiK @MmaGirl10 @MonkeyGirl @IngaVovchanchyn @all the other queens I didn't list. Brothers you coming up next, ladies first...

I love this! Lenny Kravitz is one of my favourite singers ever so your notification made my day :)

h1y6Y0R.gif
 
NinjaNiK said:
I actually never heard this verson before, but a dozen or so Soca or club remixes like this one tho :)

At first I was naw
oG6QJ_s-200x150.gif
and then I was like yeah "Redbull" remix, I like it never heard this version, then again this old man don't get out like he use to... f*k u @BC
 
paynebringer said:
At first I was naw
oG6QJ_s-200x150.gif
and then I was like yeah "Redbull" remix, I like it never heard this version, then again this old man don't get out like he use to... f*k u @BC
It's all love pops
 
Dedicated to everyone in the thread. It's the title ..

 
Hyperglide said:
Dedicated to everyone in the thread. It's the title ..

I like, I like a lot... Is this old school? If yes how did I miss this? I would've laid down a heavy rock riff guitar in the background beat on a loop. You get the the BJ nod my friend (BJ Penn wise ass) not the other bj...

<mma4>
 
