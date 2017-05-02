Song Dedication Thread v4, "Combat your commentary" Edition

Hyperglide
Never really get the opportunity to 1st page on a song dedication thread to my Sherdog Queens @NinjaNiK @MmaGirl10 @MonkeyGirl @IngaVovchanchyn @all the other queens I didn't list. Brothers you coming up next, ladies first...
You da best, payne .. thank you
@paynebringer I missed out on the opportunity to thank you for your dedication in the last thread. You shared some local talent that sent me down a Youtube rabbit hole. Good stuff.
So here's some local talent I'll share with you. Its a band that I was the unofficial roadie for for a couple of years. They blew the roof off wherever they played. On more than one night, the second set was delayed while me and the bass player, Smokin' Joe Roland were out back getting straight. The only thing these videos are missing is the sax player, Long Butt Larry.
This was a reunion show. Needless to say, I was a bit skinned up by the end of the night.
I love this! Lenny Kravitz is one of my favourite singers ever so your notification made my day
Time to send out some love & warmth getting you all primed and ready for a hot, safe, sweet, summer. Again pushing my local talent for you all bump this one in your car at the gym or wherever. @NinjaNiK @MmaGirl10 @Slobodan @TeTe @Jackonfire @Cint @datfnguy @Oku @BC @MonkeyGirl
I actually never heard this verson before, but a dozen or so Soca or club remixes like this one tho
At first I was nawand then I was like yeah "Redbull" remix, I like it never heard this version, then again this old man don't get out like he use to... f*k u @BC
Dedicated to everyone in the thread. It's the title ..
