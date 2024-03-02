Social Son of Israeli Diplomat Beaten in Florida Prison Arguing Over Sausages

Orgasmo

Orgasmo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 13, 2013
Messages
12,968
Reaction score
5,086
Yes, it happened. Yes, you read the title right. Yes, he looks like he got beaten with sausages. Yes, it's hilarious.
The son of an Israeli diplomat was assaulted in a Florida jail due to a conversation about sausages. The 19-year-old inmate, Avraham Gil, was arrested last month after allegedly running over a police official with his motorcycle, the New York Post reported. Gil was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County jail.

The altercation in the jail's holding cell began during a discussion between Gil and another inmate, 32-year-old Blake Elvis Ermus, about the ingredients of sausages, as per the report. Ermus allegedly punched Gil multiple times. Ermus, who was initially in jail on a misdemeanour domestic battery charge, now faces additional charges of felony battery by a detainee.

As per the New York Post, Gil was arrested last month after he allegedly ran over a police officer's leg with his bike after he was stopped for driving without a licence plate. Despite the leg injury, the official was able to arrest the 19-year-old man. Although Gil's lawyers argued to dismiss the charges against him based on consular immunity, owing to his father, Eli Gil's position as the consul for administration at the Israeli Consulate in Miami, the report stated. However, it was determined that Gil was not eligible for the diplomatic immunities typically granted to diplomats and their families in the US.
Click to expand...
Sausage-Assault.jpg

Sausage: https://www.indiatoday.in/world/sto...ail-discussion-on-sausages-2509344-2024-03-01
 
Breathalyzer sossich discussion in jail may have brought on his tears.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
Maybe they were arguing about how mixing cheese and sausage ain't kosher
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
MicroBrew said:
Arguing about the ingredients of a sausage....

I don't even know what to say...
Click to expand...
I don't even understand that argument though. Like, was their a specific debate about casings or something?

Theirs likely thousands of different varieties of sausages out there. There is no set ingredient list for them.

Perhaps it pertained to the specific sausages they were being served in prison. Maybe this is a legitimate argument? I'd like to know more details.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I don't even understand that argument though. Like, was their a specific debate about casings or something?

Theirs likely thousands of different varieties of sausages out there. There is no set ingredient list for them.

Perhaps it pertained to the specific sausages they were being served in prison. Maybe this is a legitimate argument? I'd like to know more details.
Click to expand...
I wondered if their argument had to do with it being Kosher or not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Crime Victor Manuel Rocha: What Led Former U.S Diplomat to Spy For Cuba?
Replies
3
Views
403
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,858
Messages
55,172,330
Members
174,653
Latest member
Sek

Share this page

Back
Top