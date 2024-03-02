The son of an Israeli diplomat was assaulted in a Florida jail due to a conversation about sausages. The 19-year-old inmate, Avraham Gil, was arrested last month after allegedly running over a police official with his motorcycle, the New York Post reported. Gil was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County jail.



The altercation in the jail's holding cell began during a discussion between Gil and another inmate, 32-year-old Blake Elvis Ermus, about the ingredients of sausages, as per the report. Ermus allegedly punched Gil multiple times. Ermus, who was initially in jail on a misdemeanour domestic battery charge, now faces additional charges of felony battery by a detainee.



As per the New York Post, Gil was arrested last month after he allegedly ran over a police officer's leg with his bike after he was stopped for driving without a licence plate. Despite the leg injury, the official was able to arrest the 19-year-old man. Although Gil's lawyers argued to dismiss the charges against him based on consular immunity, owing to his father, Eli Gil's position as the consul for administration at the Israeli Consulate in Miami, the report stated. However, it was determined that Gil was not eligible for the diplomatic immunities typically granted to diplomats and their families in the US.