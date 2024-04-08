Somewhat shocking odds for 300? Or Nah?

The ones that jumped out at me:Cody an almost 3:1 dog not only seems off, but seems disrespectful on top of that. Cody has to be extra-motivated after seeing that.Reading the comments here and general thoughts I've been hearing thrown around, it seemed like Max was riding his unicycle straight up hill, but the odds makers see him less than 2:1 dog?I personally think Gaethje at -165 is a steal and I am a huge Max fan and have been from the start.And for those who are entertained by the ladies...It seems like although the co-main is supposed be some great test for Zhang and I keep seeing comments from the folks promoting wmma here about how this Yan can do this and do that, the odds makers are pretty clear that this will be a squash.The same holds true for 'past her prime' Kayla and Gramma Holly. 4:1 seems madly disrespectful and I can't see anyone in their right mind paying over 400 to win a 100 on Kayla.How far off am I, sherbros?