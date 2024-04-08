Somewhat shocking odds for 300? Or Nah?

oski

oski

The ones that jumped out at me:
1712592332893.png
Cody an almost 3:1 dog not only seems off, but seems disrespectful on top of that. Cody has to be extra-motivated after seeing that.

1712592842248.png
Reading the comments here and general thoughts I've been hearing thrown around, it seemed like Max was riding his unicycle straight up hill, but the odds makers see him less than 2:1 dog?

I personally think Gaethje at -165 is a steal and I am a huge Max fan and have been from the start.

And for those who are entertained by the ladies...
1712593392651.png
It seems like although the co-main is supposed be some great test for Zhang and I keep seeing comments from the folks promoting wmma here about how this Yan can do this and do that, the odds makers are pretty clear that this will be a squash.

1712593469161.png
The same holds true for 'past her prime' Kayla and Gramma Holly. 4:1 seems madly disrespectful and I can't see anyone in their right mind paying over 400 to win a 100 on Kayla.

How far off am I, sherbros?
 
Cody has no chin left hardly, those odds a correct imo.

Max has bulked up properly this time. He has the boxing and the cardio to give Justin fits. Max at those odds is a good pic imo.

Harrison is gonna be ultra depleted. Holly has really good tdd and elite cardio. I can see Harrison loosing steam in that fight and Holly winning a decision. I'll take Holly all day long at those odds.
 
Poirierfan said:
Cody has no chin left hardly, those odds a correct imo.

Max has bulked up properly this time. He has the boxing and the cardio to give Justin fits. Max at those odds is a good pic imo.

Harrison is gonna be ultra depleted. Holly has really good tdd and elite cardio. I can see Harrison loosing steam in that fight and Holly winning a decision. I'll take Holly all day long at those odds.
Has Max bulked up for this one tho? Last time I heard he said something about how "we are gladiators we don't care about weight" or whatever
 
usernamee said:
Has Max bulked up for this one tho? Last time I heard he said something about how "we are gladiators we don't care about weight" or whatever
He looks thick for real, even his voice sounds different.
 
oski said:
The ones that jumped out at me:
View attachment 1038358
Cody an almost 3:1 dog not only seems off, but seems disrespectful on top of that. Cody has to be extra-motivated after seeing that.
Cody is unranked for a reason. His two fight run is against a low level of competition. Fig is a better fighter than the last three guys to beat Cody.

Also if you watch Cody's last fight you can see him make the exact same mistake he did twice against Dillashaw. He's learned nothing. Expect him to get KO'd.
 
Putting all my Sherdog vCash on the Undisputed Lightweight BMF World Champion...
 
usernamee said:
maybe he's roided up to the gills now

I'll allow it
It does actually sound like he's been taken hormones. Lol, I couldn't believe he sounded so different. I'm gonna try and find the video real quick.
 
