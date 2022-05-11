Somewhat of a conjugate log

Going to keep a log here for a least a while because I've got to keep you guys happy



since Louie Simmons died I've been doing sort of a conjugate method but my dynamic effort days are a little heavier and straight weight. I usually just work up to a single then some back off sets for max effort but sometimes ill just work up to a 5rm. I Do some light power clean and snatches/jumps/throws/barbell complex every now and then and some tempo runs.



upper body im just doing a quasi greyskull method. I had quit benching for a long time and im building it back up.



I also play baseball so I dont really do much bro work for then time being except a few curls.



Im comfortable with my bodyweight right now and I have no intention of force feeding myself just to add pound to the bar at least for now so any progress I make is likely to be minimal which im fine with.