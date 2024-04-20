Sometimes your day ends up heads up.

Went to the river to hike and play fetch with my dog.We did about 2 miles walking in the mid 80s afternoon heat.My dog really wanted to go swim after we finished our hot walk, so we did.We went to a beach that we like and she fetched like a beast!We had kinda ended up next to a trio of people (a dude with large ear gauges and a couple of Sacramento 6's) who were enjoying the sun and water.They were really(really) interested in the dog and how she would retrieve the stick from the river and go full ADHD and dig at and move large river rocks around.I said to them something like "oh she is a real trip".Guy says "yeah and we're finishing up ours"I asked what they were finishing up on and turns out they were done tripping out on mushrooms at the river and hanging out "in nature".They watched, and at my behest played with the dog.I could tell it was really good time for them to kinda freak out on her and her intensity doing dog stuff.After about 20 minutes dude says they gotta go.I guess as a sign of goodwill he offers me some shrooms for letting them vibe out on my dog.I accept his generous offer and place what he grabs from his backpack in the unused doggy poop bag I had in my pocket.I came home made and ate venison sliders, sharing with my pooch of course.Feeling good I looked at what broseph gave me and weighed it out.Guy gave me 3 grams!I promptly ate a gram and am now pleasantly enjoying the asthetic of everything around me with a warm euphoric feeling.