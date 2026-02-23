News Something that could change MMA forever might be announced this year....

There are rumours that IMMAF has finally achieved what they have been trying to do for years. -Jaroslav Hovezak, coach of Jiri and Czech MMA national team, mentioned in recent interview that he received information suggesting that MMA should appear at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. -

1771863493157.png




MMA amateur scene will be changed forever if this is true - National fundings, youth systems, national training centers. government support, better testing, scholarships, etc...
 
DougieJones said:
How the hell would that even work?
MMA is in the 2026 Asian games as a featured event this year. It would likely work similar to how the IMMAF works already, it all gets done inside a week, guys fight 3x 3minute rounds up to 4x in a week. Plus youd have national trials etc. The weird thing will be if they allow guys to bounce back and forth from pro and Olympics like boxing does now.
 
As much as I would like it, MMA would be difficult to pull off in an Olympic format. BJJ however would be a whole lot easier and a real possibility.
 
MMA was in the SEA Games last year. Weird formats though, I don't know much about the AMMA.

 
thatdude21601 said:
MMA was in the SEA Games last year. Weird formats though, I don't know much about the AMMA.

DougieJones said:
How the hell would that even work?
I watch Czech amateur league quite often. Under 18 strikes on head are banned, but over 18 almost everything is allowed. The only thing i think is banned is elbows on head in stand up and 12-6 elbows on ground, etc..

For example this is "basic" event from recent amateur league in Czech -



This is highlight from last year IMMAF World Championship -
 
Do people under 40 even care about the Olympics anymore outside of whatever sport/athlete might have some major hype leading up to it??

Many on here bitch about the current US rule set for MMA, I can't image what those people would think of the Olympic rule set. Isn't like a top UFC fighter is going to go fight in the Olympics or even be allowed to.
 
skylolow said:
Do people under 40 even care about the Olympics anymore outside of whatever sport/athlete might have some major hype leading up to it??

Many on here bitch about the current US rule set for MMA, I can't image what those people would think of the Olympic rule set. Isn't like a top UFC fighter is going to go fight in the Olympics or even be allowed to.
Some IMMAF fights are more entertaining than some fights in UFC.

for example -
(timestamped)








Its definitely not low quality mma...
 
AimedWithV said:
MMA was one of the first original Olympic sports
Except the problem now is that most of the top fighters are under contract. Beyond the promoters or managers trying to cockblock the fighters, are the top MMA fighters who average one or two fights a year for millions of dollars going to fight 4 or 5 times in a couple weeks for pennies on the dollar? Drug testing. Champs stalling divisions.

BJJ would be way easier to implement.
 
obviously that would be amateurs
like in boxing

what's wrong with it?
 
It'd end up being so diluted rules-wise that it'd be a far cry from the MMA we know and love.
 
LizaG said:
It'd end up being so diluted rules-wise that it'd be a far cry from the MMA we know and love.
certainly doesnt have to be. they could just have them done in mexico and it would pretty much just be a normal MMA fight.

though i assume more likely than not it'll be shorter rounds and maybe fighting with leg gear.

if anything things like the olympics might open up more state commissions to allow same-day tournaments. they already exist in most countries.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
the same thing as boxing, judo, wrestling. tournaments have been done in MMA for a long time. thats what UFC 1 was.
You mean a 1-night tournament (isn't that what ufc 1 was?)? Also aren't those sports incredibly watered-down and neutered in the Olympics?
 
PeterGriffin said:
Except the problem now is that most of the top fighters are under contract. Beyond the promoters or managers trying to cockblock the fighters, are the top MMA fighters who average one or two fights a year for millions of dollars going to fight 4 or 5 times in a couple weeks for pennies on the dollar? Drug testing. Champs stalling divisions.

BJJ would be way easier to implement.
Pro fighters can’t compete as amateurs. If the Olympics are done under the IMMAF’s guidance, then no pro fighters are competing in it.
 
