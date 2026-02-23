Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
There are rumours that IMMAF has finally achieved what they have been trying to do for years. -Jaroslav Hovezak, coach of Jiri and Czech MMA national team, mentioned in recent interview that he received information suggesting that MMA should appear at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. -
MMA amateur scene will be changed forever if this is true - National fundings, youth systems, national training centers. government support, better testing, scholarships, etc...
