something tells me gane will beat tom

and we will have drunk jon jones bragging and trolling on twitter over the next couple of weeks.

i really could see the mma gods doing this. maybe jon jones has better black magic then poatan lol.

tom's career will be basically be over if he loses his first fight after waiting over a year to fight jones. he should seek out ank and look to harness protection from allah LOL.



1750700114920.png

1750699002384.png
 

I can see it too. Just to fuck up the plan. I want to see Tom use his grappling more.
 
That would be a shame. Heavyweight could use the hype and we don’t have a lot of fighters with that “aura” right now.

But yes, Jones will be over the moon should that happen. He’d still be a duck though, if he thought Aspinall wasn’t good he could have put it to bed himself. But he wasn’t willing to do so and did everything he could to avoid it.
 
Well, Gane is a very good fighter. The question is whether he can fend off the wrestling/grappling of Aspinall.

No need to bring Jones into the equation. He held the division hostage for the longest time.
 
Something told me that Jon vs Aspinall was happening. Oh right, it was Dana. Never believe this something. It’s very unreliable.
 
Couldn't squeeze this riveting thought into one of the existing Tom/Gane threads, many of which directly ask for your opinion on the outcome?
 
Those energies Jon was feeling was from the cocaine.
 
By any sort of MMA analysis, one should reach the conclusion that Tom should be heavily favored.

By any sort of analysis on MMA history, the guy who finally has the hurdles out of the way and can actually get the division moving in a way that pleases the fans, one should be afraid of the lesson that MMA gods punish fans with for their hubris.

What can go wrong, will go wrong. And at the worst point, too.
 
