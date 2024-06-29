Something seems off with Ortega

Well he couldnt make weight, and then Rogan asked him what made him want to move to 155, but like I felt like what is he supposed to say, this wasnt even supposed to be a fight at that weight, so he just cut the interview cos he doesnt want to have to explain, which honestly, was fine. Let him go recover and get this shit poppin.



In the cage he will be fine. The guy is almost impossible to kill.