Something seems off with Ortega

I know Ortega usually has a very reserved demeanor, but something seems off with him this fight.
Shookness? Undisclosed injury? Who knows? I feel like this fight will be Diego‘s official "I have arrived" moment in the UFC.
My prediction: 2nd round KO for Lopes.
