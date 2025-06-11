International Something major on the horizon? US preparing to partially evacuate Iraq embassy over regional security risks, sources say

..."Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if stuttering talks over its nuclear programme fail and on Wednesday he said he was growing less confident that Tehran would agree to stop enriching uranium, a key American demand.
Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh also said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.
The United States has a military presence across the major oil-producing region, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates."
 
There's a lot of twitter talk about Israel imminently launching a major strike on Iran.

If they do everyone else should just stay out of it imo.
Leave it well alone.

Surely Warlord Trump has had his personal fill already?
 
No helicopters landing on roof tops,

Again…and again.
 
I don't admire war mongering fear threads but this one is tugging my thoughts for some reason.
 
Agreed. Really there’s no reason for us to get involved. Neither Israel nor Iran has the ability to actually invade the other. All they can do is pester each other from afar
 
Seems much more than Iraq. It is all embassies within range of Iran. More so in Iraq tho. Surprising as I thought negotiations were going OK. We shall see

This is a Washington Post reporter

 
Trump engaged in zero wars in his first term. I wonder why he's being so much more aggressive now. If anyone strikes, hopefully it's Israel unilaterally and no US anything is involved.
 
