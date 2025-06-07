Something Deep in Our Galaxy Is Pulsing Every 44 Minutes. No One Knows Why

payton
- ASKAP J1832-0911 is a long-period radio transient (LPT) object, which emits radio waves in periods of tens of minutes. But it is also the first LPT known to emit X-rays.
- This mysterious object could take many forms, including a pulsar, a white dwarf star in a binary with a low-mass star, or a magnetar.
- The object’s properties don’t exactly fit with any of those proposed options, however.
Few long-period radio transients, whose radio wave emissions vary over tens of minutes, are known.
In fact, the first one was only spotted in 2022. The radio wave intensity of ASKAP J1832-0911 cycled every 44 minutes, and was exceptionally bright in radio at the time of observation.
More: https://www.popularmechanics.com/sp...is-pulsing-every-44-minutes-no-one-knows-why/