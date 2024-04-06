Someone is about to complete running the entire length of the African continent

SSgt Dickweed
...and it's a white guy?!
Ultramarathon runner Russ Cook, also known as Hardest Geezer, is not your average runner. This fearless adventurer is currently crossing the entire length of Africa. Russ discovered his passion for extreme running after a friend convinced him to participate in a half marathon. Since then, he has never looked back. Over the last 345 days, Russ has completed nearly 376 marathons across the African continent and his journey is scheduled to end on April 7. Starting from the tip of South Africa in April 2023, the challenge will conclude in Bizerte, Tunisia. Despite facing challenges such as visa issues, health concerns and even robbery, Russ remained determined to complete the adventure.
In Just 5 Days, This Man Will Become The First Person Ever To 'Run The Full Length Of Africa' - News18
Over the last 345 days, Russ Cook has completed nearly 376 marathons across the African continent and his journey is slated to end on April 7.
www.news18.com