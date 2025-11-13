Someone Got Ran Over In Front Of My House Last Night

I was sleeping on the couch but I woke up around 11 pm and my whole house was full of red and blue flashing lightsI figured someone got pulled over in front of my house, which happens all the time cause they drive like maniacs on this street, but then a cop knocked on my door and asked me if I had any cameras showing the streetI looked out there and saw a guy laying in the street and the ambulance people were cutting off his clothes and putting a brace around his neck like Bobby HeenanI was like "Whoa, this looks interesting" so I stood there in the door watching the action as my Roxie Sox stayed there in bed, nervously looking around at all the flashing lights, wondering what was happening and looking at me for reassuranceShe's such a chicken LoLAnyhoo, they were working on the guy right there in the middle of the street and the cops started giving some other guy a bunch of tests where you gotta do the Hokie Pokie and say your ABC's backwards and what notIt looked like he wasnt able to complete some of the tests but he was explaining to the cops why he couldnt do them, I couldnt hear his full explanations but he definitely wasnt visibly drunkThe Kia Soul-ish looking car that was in front of my house looked fine, didnt have any visible major damageThey began preparing the guy in the street to get loaded up in the ambulance and continued questioning and testing the driver for awhile, I had been watching for at least 10 minutes and started getting bored so I laid back down on the couch to cuddle with my sweet pitbull and watch my alien conspiracy Youtube shows as the emergency lights kept dancing on my wallsThey were there for another 30 minutes, at least, but as I drifted off to sleep I could hear the ambulance and some of the cop cars pull off as the disco lights in my house got less and lessThen I heard what sounded like a body truck pull up, so I assume the car got towed and maybe the guy got arrestedAnd then it was off to Dream Land for Ole PeteThe End