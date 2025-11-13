Someone Got Ran Over In Front Of My House Last Night

Pittie Petey

Pittie Petey

Dog Dad
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
73,652
Reaction score
129,819
I was sleeping on the couch but I woke up around 11 pm and my whole house was full of red and blue flashing lights

I figured someone got pulled over in front of my house, which happens all the time cause they drive like maniacs on this street, but then a cop knocked on my door and asked me if I had any cameras showing the street

I looked out there and saw a guy laying in the street and the ambulance people were cutting off his clothes and putting a brace around his neck like Bobby Heenan

I was like "Whoa, this looks interesting" so I stood there in the door watching the action as my Roxie Sox stayed there in bed, nervously looking around at all the flashing lights, wondering what was happening and looking at me for reassurance

She's such a chicken LoL


76f98eed0bda3ecf0f9732be0e5ef5ea.gif



Anyhoo, they were working on the guy right there in the middle of the street and the cops started giving some other guy a bunch of tests where you gotta do the Hokie Pokie and say your ABC's backwards and what not

It looked like he wasnt able to complete some of the tests but he was explaining to the cops why he couldnt do them, I couldnt hear his full explanations but he definitely wasnt visibly drunk

The Kia Soul-ish looking car that was in front of my house looked fine, didnt have any visible major damage

They began preparing the guy in the street to get loaded up in the ambulance and continued questioning and testing the driver for awhile, I had been watching for at least 10 minutes and started getting bored so I laid back down on the couch to cuddle with my sweet pitbull and watch my alien conspiracy Youtube shows as the emergency lights kept dancing on my walls

They were there for another 30 minutes, at least, but as I drifted off to sleep I could hear the ambulance and some of the cop cars pull off as the disco lights in my house got less and less

Then I heard what sounded like a body truck pull up, so I assume the car got towed and maybe the guy got arrested

And then it was off to Dream Land for Ole Pete

The End


tumblr_c34a75328ca7e7f71ad6b5e65a0d3379_9238865c_1280.gif
 
Pittie Petey said:
I was sleeping on the couch but I woke up around 11 pm and my whole house was full of red and blue flashing lights

I figured someone got pulled over in front of my house, which happens all the time cause they drive like maniacs on this street, but then a cop knocked on my door and asked me if I had any cameras showing the street

I looked out there and saw a guy laying in the street and the ambulance people were cutting off his clothes and putting a brace around his neck like Bobby Heenan

I was like "Whoa, this looks interesting" so I stood there in the door watching the action as my Roxie Sox stayed there in bed, nervously looking around at all the flashing lights, wondering what was happening and looking at me for reassurance

She's such a chicken LoL


View attachment 1121049



Anyhoo, they were working on the guy right there in the middle of the street and the cops started giving some other guy a bunch of tests where you gotta do the Hokie Pokie and say your ABC's backwards and what not

It looked like he wasnt able to complete some of the tests but he was explaining to the cops why he couldnt do them, I couldnt hear his full explanations but he definitely wasnt visibly drunk

The Kia Soul-ish looking car that was in front of my house looked fine, didnt have any visible major damage

They began preparing the guy in the street to get loaded up in the ambulance and continued questioning and testing the driver for awhile, I had been watching for at least 10 minutes and started getting bored so I laid back down on the couch to cuddle with my sweet pitbull and watch my alien conspiracy Youtube shows as the emergency lights kept dancing on my walls

They were there for another 30 minutes, at least, but as I drifted off to sleep I could hear the ambulance and some of the cop cars pull off as the disco lights in my house got less and less

Then I heard what sounded like a body truck pull up, so I assume the car got towed and maybe the guy got arrested

And then it was off to Dream Land for Ole Pete

The End


View attachment 1121050
Click to expand...
This whole thing was a planted false memory as you were abducted by aliens and getting probed
 
Cool story bro.

Was going to make some jokes but you took your time, did a very well written post and included some gifs on it.

8.5/10. Would probably read again and come back to this thread.
 
I saw an old Granada hit a chocolate lab and it went flying 50 yards when I was about 12. It scarred me for life.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
This whole thing was a planted false memory as you were abducted by aliens and getting probed
Click to expand...

ZGn-Tja.gif
 
One time this crazy bum tried to do a back spinning kick to my car as I drove by him at 40mph.

I had time to swerve and miss him, but I always wondered if I could've taken his entire leg off if I didn't.
 
Actually had the same sort of thing happen out in front of my place a few weeks ago. Dude was on a motorcycle coming around a slight corner and the woman coming the other way veered into his lane. RIP motorcycle guy
 
You're supposed to live stream it on the Gram...
 
I like how the alarm bells in the OP were sneakily modelled upon the turkey slapping of a huge pair of bolt-ons
 
I'd expect pics and/or high res well lit video only if the parties involved were hot young fit nudists.
 
Best of luck to the guy.

I saw a woman who came off her bike in the middle of a crossroads from the way out of Pattaya to Rayong when I was in Thailand a couple of weeks back. She had a paramedic kneeling next to her head, but she was lying with her legs and lower body on its side, her upper body and head pressed into the tarmac, her long, black hair covering her head, a huge pool of blood around it, and she wasn't moving whatsoever.

No idea if she was alive or not, but it didn't look good.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
DougieJones said:
Actually had the same sort of thing happen out in front of my place a few weeks ago. Dude was on a motorcycle coming around a slight corner and the woman coming the other way veered into his lane. RIP motorcycle guy
Click to expand...
@Wrath of Foamy

Somebody teach me how I can do the James Harden pointing up gif right here.

i used to ride, I was young and fearless, now I drive a ginourmous armored yachtlike mad max flame thrower equipped Escalade because other drivers suuuuuuuuuuuuuuucccccckkkkkkkkkkk!

On the daily I see people make moves that would lead to some deaths if there was a tap of the brakes or a slight veer at the wrong moment.

If they come for me, they are going to have to take out my exoskeleton tankzilla first. I at least want the first responders to need the jaws of life to get to me not a q-tip to clean the smear my body became.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Best of luck to the guy.

I saw a woman who came off her bike in the middle of a crossroads from the way out of Pattaya to Rayong when I was in Thailand a couple of weeks back. She had a paramedic kneeling next to her head, but she was lying with her legs and lower body on its side, her upper body and head pressed into the tarmac, her long, black hair covering her head, a huge pool of blood around it, and she wasn't moving whatsoever.

No idea if she was alive or not, but it didn't look good.
Click to expand...

The Saddest Thailand Vacation ever should make you a guarantee for Saddest Poster of the Year this year buddy, I'm sticking $5k on you

Try not to let this cheer you up though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,627
Messages
58,450,648
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top