Someone gif that Smith-Kazama slam

That ref has always been bad but how do you not get there quicker.
lol Tognoni is hilarious
Fuck you. Keep fighting until the ref stops it.Fuck this guy. Those two late shots were dirty AF.
I've always hated follow up shots in a very clearly koed fighter, the duse is limp and you are standing over him hitting a lifeless body? Fuck those who do that, that's not a heat of the moment thing bc he would have kept going if the ref didn't stop him.Fuck this guy. Those two late shots were dirty AF.
Chris Tortellini es un retrasado
Nah, thats actually insane. He was laughing after this one too
Dear God that was nasty. And completely unnecessary follow ups. I love it.
Seems more like an old aspie and a socio lol but it's still really fuckin funny. I'd be upset if it was me but at the same time after watching the replay I'd be like "Well, yea, I get it."hilarious in a horrible way
it's like semi psycho or just the worst social skills I've ever seen lol
Smith stopped himself after the second one.