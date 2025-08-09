  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Someone gif that Smith-Kazama slam

Dear God that was nasty. And completely unnecessary follow ups. I love it.
 
That ref has always been bad but how do you not get there quicker.
 
Isn't he Japanese?

They should've learned after living through Rampage's big boy atomic power bombing of Aronashima
 
Togoni

mhMCs65.gif
 
Fuck this guy. Those two late shots were dirty AF.
I've always hated follow up shots in a very clearly koed fighter, the duse is limp and you are standing over him hitting a lifeless body? Fuck those who do that, that's not a heat of the moment thing bc he would have kept going if the ref didn't stop him.
 
hilarious in a horrible way

it's like semi psycho or just the worst social skills I've ever seen lol
Seems more like an old aspie and a socio lol but it's still really fuckin funny. I'd be upset if it was me but at the same time after watching the replay I'd be like "Well, yea, I get it."
 
that's not a heat of the moment thing bc he would have kept going if the ref didn't stop him.
Smith stopped himself after the second one.

He could have gotten in one more before the ref intervened.
 
