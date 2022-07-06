1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.2. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.3. Unite humanity with a living new language.4. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.8. Balance personal rights with social duties.9. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.10. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.