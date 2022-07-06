News Someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones



The ten commandments inscribed there are as follows:

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
2. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.
3. Unite humanity with a living new language.
4. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.
5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
8. Balance personal rights with social duties.
9. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.
10. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

8cf0a55f8bde46b4e459167263fb8990.jpg


Hell naw that fucked up. That was our guide to the future after the great reset
 
never heard of it before but those commandments are a fucking joke lol
 
I support the population one as long as we get there via birth control and not murder.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I support the population one as long as we get there via birth control and not murder.
Same, but I would need more information on what exactly they mean by "guiding" reproduction though..
 
I support the population one as long as we get there via murder and not birth control. In all seriousness I’d never heard of these before but wiki claims Yoko Ono said the inscribed messages are "a stirring call to rational thinking" so I’m glad someone blew it up
 
So which one did they blow up so I can stop following that commandment? It’s exhausting living by the Georgia Guidestones.
 
scoopj said:
So which one did they blow up so I can stop following that commandment? It’s exhausting living by the Georgia Guidestones.
Its the same thing on all of them just in different languages.
 
