Some wild stats about Mokaev vs Perez this weekend . . .

Noticed some things about this fight a couple weeks back when I was doing some basic study of it for gambling. Some wild shit:
Perez hasn't won a fight since June 6th 2020. He's had two losses since that win. He's had 3.3 mins of combined fight time in those two losses.
Since Perez's last win, Mokaev has debuted as a pro and gone 11-0.
I have never seen anything like that before haha.
A few weeks ago the official UFC rankings also bumped Perez up a spot in the rankings so that he was above Mokaev. I guess to make it look like Mokaev is fighting up in rank. Perez, shouldn't even be in the top 10 at this point.
