International Some Updates from UK On Counter Protests.. With developments, UK's Chaos

What it appears to be a counter protest organized by the left/ Labour, "Amnesty International Members?" and some politicians are in the hot waters today apparently.
And several police officers are been questioned after they were caught telling "Muslim Patrol" to leave weapons at a mosque.

Users in UK quickly found out that the threats been made were been made by a Labour Politician Jim Dickson who was seen campaigning with Ricky Jones


Some are trying to defend his comment by saying that he meant slit the throats if Fascists and Nazis, well thats not what i saw the way he tried to use those comments.
Since then he had been suspended by the Labour party for those comments made in the rally.





Update:
Suspended by the Labour Party.


Lady in Orange was clapping at the comments by Jim Dickson yelling to the crowd with a microphone.
Same lady that appeared early defending migration..








Staffordshire Police are looking into Stoke-on-Trent, England where an officer was recorded on a live stream telling a "Muslim patrol" crowd they can avoid trouble if they would leave weapons a ta mosque.




A Broadcaster calling the right terrorists.

While she was in a rally waving signs that refugees are welcome.





Defends the Politician for saying to cut throats.
 
She's not defending him, she's saying he would rightfully be arrested and that Farage should be too.

Guy promoting throat slitting has been arrested and charged btw.
 
The unrest is just insane. Honestly it makes me feel uncomfortable that identity politics is in full force in the UK. These same fuktards protesting by both sides are responsible for it.
 
