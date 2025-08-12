  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Sparring Some sparring from today

That was really nice. That's the type of sparring I like.
 
No need for health damage and going extremely hard and competitive.

Well Done Frode, keep the good work and enjoy life !
 
Time to roll up my keyboard warrior sleeves and tell you all the things you guys are doing wrong


x2ssh.jpg
 
Lol at the punches he threw at 0:45 before the high kick
 
tigersmoosh said:
dd

thought that was a headbutt
Click to expand...
He threw throw away punches. Punches you don't mean just to distract to than throw your actually intended strike, in this case the high kick. However he made them so unserious they look cartoonish. Cause they are actually going very light. Than it can drift into unrealistic teritory. He didn't make a proper motion but flailed his hands. I kinda liked it. For entertainment. Pulling head kicks is right. But don't be afraid to land low kicks, mid kicks controled but contact and pulled punches. Elsewise it's close to mutual shadow boxing. This what they did works as a warm up spar. For a spar they need to conect. Both got manners so none is gonna snap and it's safe for them to go with real contact. You can tell they are not hot headed.
 
Last edited:
Wait he did give him a real low kick in the end and the guy was ready to quit. Rear low kick is Frodes best strike. His favorite. That other guy is not tough enough. No poker face. Ready to fall there.
 
My right foot and ankle. Not sure what the injury is. So i am waiting for x ray two weeks from now.
 
Curious, why so long to get your X-Ray.? Here in the state of Georgia, I can get one the same day as the injury 24/7. Does it have anything to do with your national health care system or are you simply waiting to see if it gets better before the X-Ray.
 
We have very good health care in Norway. But things tend to have long waiting time when its nothing super serious or urgent
 
I'd give a like but a buncha thin skinned pussies keep reporting my posts. You get a


👍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,225
Messages
58,425,732
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top