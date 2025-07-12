some people have unrealistic expectations about Jones' legacy

don't ask
In another thread, the usual suspects were bitching that we're still shitting on Jones. Guys, Randy still gets ripped on for his masturbation tape, BJ still gets ripped fon or bringing his mom to court, Bisping still gets ripped on for getting H-bombed to Bolivia... and they were well-respected fighters!
Who honestly expects people to stop ripping on Jones, one of the biggest jokes in the sport, because he theoretically retired for a week and a half? His legacy is going to continue like this for years and I guarantee he'll be doing as much to perpetuate it as we are.
So, if you've got complaints about his legacy, complain to Jones. We were the ones hoping he'd stop being an idiot.
