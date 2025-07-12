some people have unrealistic expectations about Jones' legacy

don't ask

don't ask

In another thread, the usual suspects were bitching that we're still shitting on Jones. Guys, Randy still gets ripped on for his masturbation tape, BJ still gets ripped fon or bringing his mom to court, Bisping still gets ripped on for getting H-bombed to Bolivia... and they were well-respected fighters!

Who honestly expects people to stop ripping on Jones, one of the biggest jokes in the sport, because he theoretically retired for a week and a half? His legacy is going to continue like this for years and I guarantee he'll be doing as much to perpetuate it as we are.

So, if you've got complaints about his legacy, complain to Jones. We were the ones hoping he'd stop being an idiot.
 
I said basically the same thing to someone the other day. Because of Jones being in goat convos, the end of career ducking will be talked about for many years to come.
 
I believe everyone has a right to be extremely upset at the stall tactic he used in the HW division.

That being said, people do put too much weight on a fighter who is way past his prime fighting an up-an-coming HW like Aspinall for his legacy.
 
good points but you forgot about Frank and Ken Shamrock. They get shit on a lot, most of it might be justified.
 
Jones will become a legendary figure BECAUSE of his out of the cage antics. He will be remembered as Joe Rogan describes him. A degenerate who never trained but still dominated the best of the world and never lost.
 
He’s still the best fighter I’ve ever watched, but he does from all accounts seem to be a scumbag which is unfortunate
 
He never lost a fight in his entire career.


Unfuckingdefeated
 
