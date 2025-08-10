Some people fear authority a little too much

BroScienceTalkatWork
Been working my dumb sales job all weekend
The sales guy across from me is just hiding in his shed the whole shift
He fears these cost co managers like the FBI.
“Respect power man.. gotta do that”
Yeah sure man.. I agree. Itreat the managers with respect. A little more formality
They tell me to take my hat off, I take it off
I don’t bow to them and shit. Thats worse then disrespect imo
If you’ve seen office space, you recall that the fat dude who’s terrified of the managers gets canned.. and the main character stops giving a fuck and gets promoted
There’s some truth to that. What do you guys think?
