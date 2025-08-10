  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Some people fear authority a little too much

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
Apr 19, 2025
934
734
Been working my dumb sales job all weekend

The sales guy across from me is just hiding in his shed the whole shift

He fears these cost co managers like the FBI.

“Respect power man.. gotta do that”

Yeah sure man.. I agree. Itreat the managers with respect. A little more formality

They tell me to take my hat off, I take it off

I don’t bow to them and shit. Thats worse then disrespect imo

If you’ve seen office space, you recall that the fat dude who’s terrified of the managers gets canned.. and the main character stops giving a fuck and gets promoted

There’s some truth to that. What do you guys think?
 
Cop for 16 years ... its not an irrational fear and its really fucking stressful
 
My point isn’t that it’s irrational it’s that fear makes things worse.

If you’re doing a traffic stop who are you going to press — the guy who’s overly casual or the guy who seems nervous
 
Some people are raised to always respect and submit to authority. So by the time they are adults it is a part of who they are. I think they look at it as the structure of society that should be followed so society continues to function.
Some also get like that from tyrannical or overbearing parents
He sounds like he may be overdoing it...maybe he can't face criticism or he lives in constant fear of losing his job?
 
