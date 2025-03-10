Although..... I wouldn't trust Turki as far as I could throw him.Sounds like propaganda from the PBC universe lol. $2 million is like pocket change to the Saudis, I don’t buy that they’re stiffing fighters.
You don’t have to trust him but logically speaking, stiffing his boxers for what’s essentially pocket change to him is not in his interest. Turki isn’t making money on these cards, they’re using them as positive press for Western tourism. Stiffing fighters doesn’t serve that interest. It just doesn’t make sense .Although..... I wouldn't trust Turki as far as I could throw him.
Vergil is denying everything today