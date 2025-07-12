Some kinda "sociological" question on how Europeans and US people understand "charisma".

I follow two US-centered sports: MMA (just UFC for the most part) and NBA.

And I've seen a pattern for quite some time. Obviously I'm oversimplifying and generalizing for the sake of the discussion:

Talking about the persona and not the fighter, here in Spain* the almost consensual favorite current fighters are -no particular order, not naming them all- Volk, DP, Max, Jiri, Islam. DDP if you fancy some swag.

On the other hand, Conor (not the crackhead, but since the Aldo days), Khamzat or Adesanya (just to name three of the clearest examples) are and were -generally- viewed as ridiculous morons trying too hard.

*Obviously the official media and the "content creators" (stupid neologisms) making a living of it are nuthugging Topuria big time.
The others, including most lower profile content creators, agree on Ilia being the best thing happening to MMA since... Pereira, but 10 years younger.
But find his antics unsufferable.


Same way here (and we couldn't care less about one guy being Greek and the other two Slavic) we use to agree on Jokic, Giannis and Luka -no particular order- being the most charismatic players in the League.

Without resorting to individual N=1 opinions, but rather the tendency you detect, do you believe this cultural discrepancy does in fact exist?
 
Americans ADORE loud-mouthed idiots. The dumber, the better, and the fans join in, too.
 
Charisma tends to mean how much you stand out from the masses. Sure its possible if youre respectful but what other things you have to offer me then? Story (not forced), voice, presence etc but Im not sure who actually has those if they are not just good at winning. We all know Fedor and we all respect him but how would public view him if he didnt always win in his prime. And thats the hard part. You gotta always win.

Chuck Liddel is one example of very charismatic guy who was mostly respectful. But even he had the perfect foe in form of Tito who on other hand was the villain type
 
Ya, you're biased towards European players.
 
as a north american,

charisma (to me) can be defined as someone who has extreme enthusiasm, energy, confidence, warmth, is personable, charming and a dash of humor. They have that ability to magnetize people to them.

Also, they dont have to be a loudmouth per say, some are very humble people.

for example

-muhumad ali -enthusiastic, energetic, brazen confidence - charming -boistrous, (loudmouth), humerous
-elvis presly - enthusiastic, ,energetic, confident, humble, charming, personable, could be humerous in his performances.
arnold schwarzenegger - very enthusiastic, ery confident, energetic, charming, humerous, personable

and although dont like donald trump I cannot deny that he exudes charisma. - enthusiastic, confident, brazen, personable, charming, somewhat humerous. which is why so many ador him imo

as well, the most charizmatic person of all time, i hate to admit it was probably hitler. VERY Enthusiastic, very energetic, very relatable, very personable, very confident, brazen, very captivating and magnetizing. he convinced an entire country to try and take over the world and almost succeeded.


for mma to me:

conor - nobody else in mma to me has his level of charima when he was in his prime. Confident, energetic, boistrus, funny, enthusiastic, charming to some extent
 
u.s. here, i dunno what charisma means other than in video games it does something.
 
Aurelian said:
Jokic, charismatic?

{<jordan}
that´s his point. Character and humbleness are awarded in Europe. In America it´s I´m richer than you stfu I just knocked you out check out my gucci bag in my Lambo. To make an exegeration. America sells dreams and idols.

I disagree with TS about Khamzat. He got a good heart. A really good heart and just one of the boys. He is humble. Some people hype them selves up for their fighting career by saying "I will kill everybody, everybody". It´s a mental thing. Confidence is big for fights.
 
don't ask said:
Americans ADORE loud-mouthed idiots. The dumber, the better, and the fans join in, too.
it's true. the louder, the brasher, the more aggressive, the most boastful, the more egotistical the better. look at who gets to be president.
 
tymikeson said:
as a north american,

charisma (to me) can be defined as someone who has extreme enthusiasm, energy, confidence, warmth, is personable, charming and a dash of humor. They have that ability to magnetize people to them.

Also, they dont have to be a loudmouth per say, some are very humble people.

for example

-muhumad ali -enthusiastic, energetic, brazen confidence - charming -boistrous, (loudmouth), humerous
-elvis presly - enthusiastic, ,energetic, confident, humble, charming, personable, could be humerous in his performances.
arnold schwarzenegger - very enthusiastic, ery confident, energetic, charming, humerous, personable

and although dont like donald trump I cannot deny that he exudes charisma. - enthusiastic, confident, brazen, personable, charming, somewhat humerous. which is why so many ador him imo

as well, the most charizmatic person of all time, i hate to admit it was probably hitler. VERY Enthusiastic, very energetic, very relatable, very personable, very confident, brazen, very captivating and magnetizing. he convinced an entire country to try and take over the world and almost succeeded.


for mma to me:

conor - nobody else in mma to me has his level of charima when he was in his prime. Confident, energetic, boistrus, funny, enthusiastic, charming to some extent
Faber in the WEC might fit. Idk about the boisterous part, but he was extremely confident and had everything else. Shit, I know guys who got nailed hard by their girls every time he fought, so maybe chicks just dig the chin.
 
I wanna know who TS thinks the NBA try hards are?
In guessing Ja Morant is one.
 
