Some kinda "sociological" question on how Europeans and US people understand "charisma".

I follow two US-centered sports: MMA (just UFC for the most part) and NBA.



And I've seen a pattern for quite some time. Obviously I'm oversimplifying and generalizing for the sake of the discussion:



Talking about the persona and not the fighter, here in Spain* the almost consensual favorite current fighters are -no particular order, not naming them all- Volk, DP, Max, Jiri, Islam. DDP if you fancy some swag.



On the other hand, Conor (not the crackhead, but since the Aldo days), Khamzat or Adesanya (just to name three of the clearest examples) are and were -generally- viewed as ridiculous morons trying too hard.



*Obviously the official media and the "content creators" (stupid neologisms) making a living of it are nuthugging Topuria big time.

The others, including most lower profile content creators, agree on Ilia being the best thing happening to MMA since... Pereira, but 10 years younger.

But find his antics unsufferable.





Same way here (and we couldn't care less about one guy being Greek and the other two Slavic) we use to agree on Jokic, Giannis and Luka -no particular order- being the most charismatic players in the League.



Without resorting to individual N=1 opinions, but rather the tendency you detect, do you believe this cultural discrepancy does in fact exist?