Some footage of young Khabib and Islam sparring

This footage shows us nothing. Khabib was older by 3 years, when you're 15 and 18 that's a huge fucking difference. Beyond this, Khabib brought Islam in to train with his father...before this besides wrestling as a kid he mostly did Tae Kwon Do...Khabib however was really thoroughly trained Abdulmanap had Khabib leave wrestling to do Judo to get better with the gi for Sambo, and he had him compete in Pankration, Hand to Hand Combat and Sambo in his youth. Furthermore it wasn't until after the flash knockout loss to Adriano Martins when Islam began to really refine his striking style becoming much more defensively sound and technical.



Anyways, Khabib himself and Javier have said that Islam has taken rounds off of him and been competitive. Who would have won prime for prime is tough to say, I think Islam is a lot more complete as a fighter...more range when it comes to his grappling and takedowns, far more technically superior striking and much better defense. But Islam is more a defensive technician and Khabib is a pressure fighter. Khabib had a way better chin, was more aggressive and pushed an insane pace, he's the greatest LW of all time still to me too but his reputation does exceed him...he wasn't the best MMA fighter we've ever seen, he didn't face much great competition and he had a very questionable decision win vs Tibau and fought very few guys who had the skillset to handle his strengths.



Whoever you think wins, this footage isn't very worthful to that debate. Islams got more to prove still in Arman and potentially Topuria and then maybe even a WW belt. He can surpass Khabib, I don't think he has yet though. The two best LWs we've ever seen in MMA and Amru and Usman coming up from their gym might be the next two.