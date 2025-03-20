Frode Falch
Sep 26, 2005
28,590
11,848
Not many kicks.. because of some tense feeling in my left leg / ass
So i dont want to risk making it worse. Did 30 x 3 min rounds
That's what sparring is for. Bag work is to build conditioning and work specific combos.How do you not drop from boredom. I gotta mix it up and invent stuff like random timings. 5x2. 5x1 with 30 second rest. A 7 min round. A round only a specific type of strike. Ect. 30 x 3 is 2 hours of rounds. I would be so bored.
