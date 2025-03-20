Bagwork Some bagwork from today

Hello sir.

Great technique ! good stance ! Keep up the good work : - )
 
How do you not drop from boredom. I gotta mix it up and invent stuff like random timings. 5x2. 5x1 with 30 second rest. A 7 min round. A round only a specific type of strike. Ect. 30 x 3 is 2 hours of rounds. I would be so bored.
 
Trabaho said:
That's what sparring is for. Bag work is to build conditioning and work specific combos.
 
Trabaho said:
You strike me as a person who get bored easily. You should learn to go with disipline instead of "fun"
 
