Solve this problem.

I'm already drinking at 10 in the morning.

I have to be super serious at work tomorrow though.

What should I do and how can I manage my day better so I don't fuck up too much tomorrow?
 
Double down on the alcohol and some food with a Gatorade and pass out.
If you have Xanax then take one
 
HIt it harder and pass out. Then drink a jar of pickle juice when you wake up and hammer the H2O. 50/50 it will fix the hangover, but at least you'll be in the bathroom half the day pissing. Then just say you don't feel good so people will leave you alone and expect less production.
 
HIt it harder and pass out. Then drink a jar of pickle juice when you wake up and hammer the H2O. 50/50 it will fix the hangover, but at least you'll be in the bathroom half the day pissing. Then just say you don't feel good so people will leave you alone and expect less production.
Thanks for contributing an actual idea. Pickle juice is a myth though I think.
 
In NY this is a constant temptation.

I gotta be up at 5 am so I just dont fuck around during the week...usually!
 
