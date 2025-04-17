Solid BFL Title Fight Tonight: Posener vs Powell

www.tapology.com

BFL 83 | MMA & Kickboxing Event | Tapology

BFL 83 takes place Thursday, April 17, 2025 with 15 fights at Harbour Event & Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
For those following the Canadian MMA scene, Adam Posener is a solid undefeated 20 year old prospect, who has walked through everyone he's fought to date.

He gets his first big test tonight against one of Canada's toughest and grittiest fighters in Zack Powell.

Currently even odds on the betting line. If Posener wins in impressive fashion he should get a call up to DWCS.
 
Yeah I'm looking forward to this one. Posener looked like a decent BJJ prospect when I saw him for the first time in his last fight.

I'd probably give him another year for DWCS though.
 
Nah. If he can finish Powell he deserves an immediate big signing.

Powell has never been finished and has fought some tough opposition. Posener has a 100% finish rate. Give him the Canadian Raul Rosas treatment.
 
