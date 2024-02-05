Buff
We do "hardest images" all the time... Lets have some fun.
Here's a few to get us started...
First of all, inspired by this thread https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...ally-fumbled-the-bag-against-omalley.4321707/ by @Legendary we have a crying Sean O'Malley and on his back after getting his leg kicked silly, giving an interview to Rogan...
Next up, Gilbert Burns carring his battered brother out of the octagon like a Knight carrying a maiden fair...
Lastly we have Benson Henderson with one of the worst "reading of the room" moments in UFC history... To a chorus of boos, after a boring, stifled win vs Giblert, he did the softest thing a man can do... It went worse than imagined.
I've left out the classics...
Let's do this
