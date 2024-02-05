Media Softest Images In MMA History

We do "hardest images" all the time... Lets have some fun.

Here's a few to get us started...

First of all, inspired by this thread https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...ally-fumbled-the-bag-against-omalley.4321707/ by @Legendary we have a crying Sean O'Malley and on his back after getting his leg kicked silly, giving an interview to Rogan...

Joe-Rogan-interviews-Sean-OMalley-back-UFC-222.jpg


Next up, Gilbert Burns carring his battered brother out of the octagon like a Knight carrying a maiden fair...

FXzaHfeVEAgTeHr.jpg


Lastly we have Benson Henderson with one of the worst "reading of the room" moments in UFC history... To a chorus of boos, after a boring, stifled win vs Giblert, he did the softest thing a man can do... It went worse than imagined.

aa5f2e59-122213-UFC-on-FOX-Benson-Henderson-Proposes-CQ-PI-CH.jpg


I've left out the classics...

Let's do this

Might as well just post 'I dont get laid and live a fantasy life'
 
