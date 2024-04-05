jeff7b9 said: I think there is a certain value in seeing that the public is seemingly quite united for once in condemning something of this nature. Click to expand...

Parodies, by and large, are not well reviewed. Robinhood Men in Tights was a fantastic parody, with plenty of racial humour. And it sits at a mediocre 6.7. So it stands to reason that one that is subpar would be rated lower. Doesn't mean it's the pinnacle of woke garbage, it just might be a less than stellar movie.That's why I asked if you had seen it. I honestly don't know how much the movie is littered with woke garbage, or how much of it might be satire. We're basically having a conversation about a trailer and an IMDB score. The rotten tomatoes score of 28% would tend to support the bad movie angle. But the flip side would be the audience score which was 64%. I honestly don't know on this one.