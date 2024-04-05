jeff7b9
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 24,816
- Reaction score
- 37,491
IMDB has this pile of dookie rated at 2.6/10
That is the lowest I have ever seen.
Some absolute trash that looks like bad college student films I have never even seen below maybe 4.5
Have we hit the pinnacle of this dog shit?
Or am I being ridiculous and they do a followup with a pink haired trans person?
