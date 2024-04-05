Social Society of Magical Negoes = Peak Woke garbage ?

IMDB has this pile of dookie rated at 2.6/10


That is the lowest I have ever seen.

Some absolute trash that looks like bad college student films I have never even seen below maybe 4.5

Have we hit the pinnacle of this dog shit?

Or am I being ridiculous and they do a followup with a pink haired trans person?
 
Have you watched it? I had wanted to, because I like ridiculous parodies.

Not that have high (or any) expectations.
 
irish_thug said:
Have you watched it? I had wanted to, because I like ridiculous parodies.

Not that have high (or any) expectations.
The first line in the trailer:

What is the most dangerous creature on earth?

Uhhmmm. A shark?

No. A white person.

_________


I shall not devote a click to support such trash.
It already told me what it is.

Rating is already 2.6/10 so society has spoken.

I'm all set.
 
soft like a February snowflake
 
From what I know of it, it seems very tongue in cheek and not to be taken seriously. That being said, I have less than zero interest in watching it anyway.
 
For an all black movie to get such low marks, it must be Freddie got fingered or Jack and Jill bad.

Personally, I absolutely hated peele’s movies that they rave about. The one about the sunken place(can’t think of name) is ranked among best horror movies ever now? Seriously? And us was total garbage. Didn’t watch nope.
 
There’s already a big-ass thread on this though.
 
Hmm, what films haven't I watched...

(browses IMDB)

sunshine_barry_and_the_disco_worms.jpg


AHA! This will be a good thread!
 
Parodies, by and large, are not well reviewed. Robinhood Men in Tights was a fantastic parody, with plenty of racial humour. And it sits at a mediocre 6.7. So it stands to reason that one that is subpar would be rated lower. Doesn't mean it's the pinnacle of woke garbage, it just might be a less than stellar movie.

That's why I asked if you had seen it. I honestly don't know how much the movie is littered with woke garbage, or how much of it might be satire. We're basically having a conversation about a trailer and an IMDB score. The rotten tomatoes score of 28% would tend to support the bad movie angle. But the flip side would be the audience score which was 64%. I honestly don't know on this one.
 
Why can’t blacks just make a new Blade movie?
 
nhbbear said:
For an all black movie to get such low marks, it must be Freddie got fingered or Jack and Jill bad.

Personally, I absolutely hated peele’s movies that they rave about. The one about the sunken place(can’t think of name) is ranked among best horror movies ever now? Seriously? And us was total garbage. Didn’t watch nope.
Hated Get Out, didn't hate Us, Nope was alright. Candyman wasn't as wokely annoying as I thought it'd be, was okay.
Gonna go watch Monkey Man next weekend.

What's the sunken place movie???
 
The_Renaissance said:
Hated Get Out, didn't hate Us, Nope was alright. Candyman wasn't as wokely annoying as I thought it'd be, was okay.
Gonna go watch Monkey Man next weekend.

What's the sunken place movie???
I said Jordon Peeles movies are way overrated and someone called me a "Wacist".... Laughing
Monkey Man does look good and will see what Dev Petal brings to the table on this one..looks fun though.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Don't be a Menace to South Central while Drinking your Orange Juice in the Hood.....was awesome.
It is a great one but I figure he had already seen it. I’m gonna got you sucka is another great old school one. Very few people have seen 50 shades of black so I suggested that one. Meet the Blacks is another funny one.
 
