I went out today for late lunch to a fish restaurant with husband, his martial arts trainer and his wife.

Bit of a dear diary one this, I was so nervous. I know no one here so haven't been in a social situation in probably 16 months.

I will be fine going out with them again but I was so nervous. I never thought I had to be "in practice" but it had been so long and they were lovely. I wasn't in a panic just a fear of unknown.

When we got chatting it was lovely but just so...worried.
 
I get this feeling more frequently the older I get. I know it will be ok, but the anxiety hits regardless. I have yet to have a bad experience when feeling this way, yet every god damn time it gets me.
 
I was like that during & post covid.
I have idiopathic social anxiety, that appears out of nowhere. It’s worse if I’m pre occupied/stressed with something.
But even if doing well enough in general, still can hit, but much less.

At times it has hit bad & I’ll have to down some wine or a couple vodka tonics, but lately not so much.

I’m sure it will rear its head again though.
 
I went out today for late lunch to a fish restaurant with husband, his martial arts trainer and his wife.

Bit of a dear diary one this, I was so nervous. I know no one here so haven't been in a social situation in probably 16 months.

I will be fine going out with them again but I was so nervous. I never thought I had to be "in practice" but it had been so long and they were lovely. I wasn't in a panic just a fear of unknown.

When we got chatting it was lovely but just so...worried.
You're an American now. Socializing.
 
It's normal post Covid. Humans beings are very adaptable. Just keep socializing and it'll be no biggie.
 
I lost a lot of friends during Covid because we all scattered and did different things save a few of us. I moved 6 hours away from my nearest friends a year ago hence not going out with anyone and getting nervous.
 
I went out today for late lunch to a fish restaurant with husband, his martial arts trainer and his wife.

Bit of a dear diary one this, I was so nervous. I know no one here so haven't been in a social situation in probably 16 months.

I will be fine going out with them again but I was so nervous. I never thought I had to be "in practice" but it had been so long and they were lovely. I wasn't in a panic just a fear of unknown.

When we got chatting it was lovely but just so...worried.
We've all felt like this
and
at some point but you have to simply dread it but do it and you will eventually feel comfortable enough with the new people in your life that the dread will melt away.

oh and read lots of old emo silver surfer comics to prepare yourself to talk about golden age silver surfer & Fantastic Four comics with whomever you socialize with...people love when I explain them to them for hours on end especially the ones that know nothing about comics before we met for the first time.
 
I've stayed in practice over the past few years.... Flirting with women lol. At Work, gym, etc.

Just don't tell my wife.
 
