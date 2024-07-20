fingercuffs
I went out today for late lunch to a fish restaurant with husband, his martial arts trainer and his wife.
Bit of a dear diary one this, I was so nervous. I know no one here so haven't been in a social situation in probably 16 months.
I will be fine going out with them again but I was so nervous. I never thought I had to be "in practice" but it had been so long and they were lovely. I wasn't in a panic just a fear of unknown.
When we got chatting it was lovely but just so...worried.
