I went out today for late lunch to a fish restaurant with husband, his martial arts trainer and his wife.



Bit of a dear diary one this, I was so nervous. I know no one here so haven't been in a social situation in probably 16 months.



I will be fine going out with them again but I was so nervous. I never thought I had to be "in practice" but it had been so long and they were lovely. I wasn't in a panic just a fear of unknown.



When we got chatting it was lovely but just so...worried.