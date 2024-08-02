deadshot138
Hopefully this puts to rest the whole "we don't need cops, we need social workers" bullshit. Society is too dangerous to have unarmed people without a security escort knocking on the doors of those in "underserved" communities. Senseless loss of life here. RIP to the victim. Apparently workers have been given "panic buttons" in response to this but those will be useless against sudden, sustained assaults such as this one.