Crime Social Worker Beaten To Death For Knocking On Wrong Door

deadshot138

deadshot138

Aug 30, 2014
Hopefully this puts to rest the whole "we don't need cops, we need social workers" bullshit. Society is too dangerous to have unarmed people without a security escort knocking on the doors of those in "underserved" communities. Senseless loss of life here. RIP to the victim. Apparently workers have been given "panic buttons" in response to this but those will be useless against sudden, sustained assaults such as this one.
 
Are you drunk? This has nothing to do with the cops/social workers issue. The lady wasn't responding to a 911 call, she was doing her job as a social worker and accidentally knocked on the door of a fucking psycho. Using this logic only police should be allowed to deliver pizzas.
 
