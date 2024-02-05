Social media star with tourette syndrome

Is she acting?

I don't know what to think about this girl. To be honest it's hard to believe this girl real.

Although, I don't have much experience observing these people.

What do you guys think?

 
I used to work with a guy who had tourette's. He was also legally deaf, but had a cochlear implant thing that helped him be able to hear.

He was a riot to work with, but yeah, tourette's is real and the people that have it are usually very ashamed of it and go through a lot of bullshit because of it.
 
Interesting insight, thank you.
 
Fuck you. That was Tourette's.
 
Poor kid - But you can't help but laugh a bit when she says "fuck that bitch!"
 
Btw, I know it's a serious condition and not trying to laugh.....but this interview with "you're bald" just busted me up.

 
jeff7b9 said:
Are we sure that calling Chris Cuomo a cocksucker and telling him to fuck off isn't just a natural human reaction to Chris Cuomo?

{<shrug}
Click to expand...
I couldnt get thru the first part of the video where the liberal bitch was talking to see the rest.
 
