lsa
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 75,765
- Reaction score
- 110,814
Social media and video networks have become the main source of news in the US, overtaking traditional TV channels and news websites, research suggests.
More than half (54%) of people get news from networks like Facebook, X and YouTube - overtaking TV (50%) and news sites and apps (48%), according to the Reuters Institute.
"The rise of social media and personality-based news is not unique to the United States, but changes seem to be happening faster – and with more impact – than in other countries," a report found.
Podcaster Joe Rogan was the most widely-seen personality, with almost a quarter (22%) of the population saying they had come across news or commentary from him in the previous week.
The report's author Nic Newman said the rise of social video and personality-driven news "represents another significant challenge for traditional publishers".
Full article:
I dont know... getting your news from Joe Rogan a manlet.. Can they even be trusted?
Here is a pic of a kitty cat getting ready for Swedish midsummer.
Happy killings!
More than half (54%) of people get news from networks like Facebook, X and YouTube - overtaking TV (50%) and news sites and apps (48%), according to the Reuters Institute.
"The rise of social media and personality-based news is not unique to the United States, but changes seem to be happening faster – and with more impact – than in other countries," a report found.
Podcaster Joe Rogan was the most widely-seen personality, with almost a quarter (22%) of the population saying they had come across news or commentary from him in the previous week.
The report's author Nic Newman said the rise of social video and personality-driven news "represents another significant challenge for traditional publishers".
Full article:
Social media now main source of news in US, research suggests
A report also finds right-leaning audiences on X have almost doubled in the UK since Elon Musk's takeover.
www.bbc.com
I dont know... getting your news from Joe Rogan a manlet.. Can they even be trusted?
Here is a pic of a kitty cat getting ready for Swedish midsummer.
Happy killings!