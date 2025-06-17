Social media now main source of news in US, research suggests A report also finds right-leaning audiences on X have almost doubled in the UK since Elon Musk's takeover.

Social media and video networks have become the main source of news in the US, overtaking traditional TV channels and news websites, research suggests.More than half (54%) of people get news from networks like Facebook, X and YouTube - overtaking TV (50%) and news sites and apps (48%), according to the Reuters Institute."The rise of social media and personality-based news is not unique to the United States, but changes seem to be happening faster – and with more impact – than in other countries," a report found.Podcaster Joe Rogan was the most widely-seen personality, with almost a quarter (22%) of the population saying they had come across news or commentary from him in the previous week.The report's author Nic Newman said the rise of social video and personality-driven news "represents another significant challenge for traditional publishers".