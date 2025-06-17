Social Social media now main source of news in US, research suggests

lsa

lsa

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
75,765
Reaction score
110,814
Social media and video networks have become the main source of news in the US, overtaking traditional TV channels and news websites, research suggests.

More than half (54%) of people get news from networks like Facebook, X and YouTube - overtaking TV (50%) and news sites and apps (48%), according to the Reuters Institute.

"The rise of social media and personality-based news is not unique to the United States, but changes seem to be happening faster – and with more impact – than in other countries," a report found.

Podcaster Joe Rogan was the most widely-seen personality, with almost a quarter (22%) of the population saying they had come across news or commentary from him in the previous week.
The report's author Nic Newman said the rise of social video and personality-driven news "represents another significant challenge for traditional publishers".

Full article:
www.bbc.com

Social media now main source of news in US, research suggests

A report also finds right-leaning audiences on X have almost doubled in the UK since Elon Musk's takeover.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

I dont know... getting your news from Joe Rogan a manlet.. Can they even be trusted?

Here is a pic of a kitty cat getting ready for Swedish midsummer.
Happy killings!

e-22725310-1561039773000
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Croo67
International UK Government uses song about drugging girls to sleep with them in (now deleted) promotional social media video
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
I Am Legion
I Am Legion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,899
Messages
57,436,946
Members
175,712
Latest member
Veijo

Share this page

Back
Top