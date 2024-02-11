Your Account
As a species , would we be able to accept and consider it normal , if from the young age ,
we are learning that we could walk naked in public if we want if its too hot, or that we can say
i have to go to the bathroom to jerk one off, or to take a shit somewhere outside and just take care of it like you manage your dog habits etc...
Is it possible that our society accepts such behaviours , if no harm is done to no one ?
Or its in our nature that we are embarrassed if we are naked , or if want to spend a night in the park and sleep there, so other people and not offended or think its weird to behave like that ?
