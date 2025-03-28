Soccer...?

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Started thinking that maybe I'm being unfair about soccer, so I watched a few videos, I was wrong, yep,......boring.

Guess it's like chess, fun to play but boring to watch.

Anyone actually find the game exciting to watch? What's a big score 5-4?

Am I just not getting it? Have to have played it to get it?
 
This is a sad day, you used to be one of the more original trolls. This is just lazy.
 
mjmj said:
This is a sad day, you used to be one of the more original trolls. This is just lazy.
So what topic isn't trolling?

Hey guys your favorite band is........yep. trolling.

Hey gang your favorite boxer is .......more trolling.

Who likes sex.........yep, trolling.

Soccer has billions watching, most watched sport in the world yet to me.......boring........that isn't trolling, ok?
 
