Soccer is the least talented sport on earth

Madmick said: He's like Walter from The Big Lebowski.



He's an asshole, but he's not wrong. Click to expand...

How's he not wrong?First he says that you don't need skills to play football - which is a deluded conclusion in itself. Because it applies to every sport ... Everyone can ball a fist and throw it at someone's face.This doesn't mean that you could defeat Canelo in a boxing match.... There are levels to every sport.Then he criticizes that 3:1 is a typical result in football (or soccer)... This is a contradictory statement to the previous one, because here he's basically saying that the PLAYERS are untalented athletes.He thinks that capable athletes (like let's say NFL players) would generate results like 24:21 if they had elected to become soccer players instead.That's utter garbage lol... And it can only come from deluded Americans.The number of young males who want to become professional soccer players is astronomical... And most of them get filtered out, because only the most skillful athletes get to be in the position.And last but not least he compares the sport to ice hockey, which is absolutely brainless. The speed and frequency in Ice hockey is totally different. They glide on ice, whereas soccer players run with their feet on grass. They also move the ball with their feet (believe it or not) whereas Hockey players use a stick.How anyone could compare the two sports is beyond me. But at the end of the day, it's the same guy who promoted the UFC with phrases like "There's never been a death or serious injury"...