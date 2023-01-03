Soccer is the least talented sport on earth

What a man-child... no wonder why he gets slapped.
 
The counter argument is that defenders are talented enough to prevent decent shots on goal.
 
He's like Walter from The Big Lebowski.

He's an asshole, but he's not wrong.
How's he not wrong?
First he says that you don't need skills to play football - which is a deluded conclusion in itself. Because it applies to every sport ... Everyone can ball a fist and throw it at someone's face.
This doesn't mean that you could defeat Canelo in a boxing match.... There are levels to every sport.

Then he criticizes that 3:1 is a typical result in football (or soccer)... This is a contradictory statement to the previous one, because here he's basically saying that the PLAYERS are untalented athletes.
He thinks that capable athletes (like let's say NFL players) would generate results like 24:21 if they had elected to become soccer players instead.

That's utter garbage lol... And it can only come from deluded Americans.
The number of young males who want to become professional soccer players is astronomical... And most of them get filtered out, because only the most skillful athletes get to be in the position.

And last but not least he compares the sport to ice hockey, which is absolutely brainless. The speed and frequency in Ice hockey is totally different. They glide on ice, whereas soccer players run with their feet on grass. They also move the ball with their feet (believe it or not) whereas Hockey players use a stick.

How anyone could compare the two sports is beyond me. But at the end of the day, it's the same guy who promoted the UFC with phrases like "There's never been a death or serious injury"...
 
As someone who learned to play soccer in their 40s and who plays regularly I can tell you that there is a ton of skill required to play at a high level. The pace of the game and size of the field alone are ridiculous.
 
As someone who learned to play soccer in their 40s and who plays regularly I can tell you that there is a ton of skill required to play at a high level. The pace of the game and size of the field alone are ridiculous.
And you can probably attest that the distance between the penalty spot and the goal is bigger than you would think it is when you watch it on television.
 
I'd have more sympathy for Dana if that interview was before he watched Nogueira try to kick a ball.
 
Reason people love football/soccer is because it is interesting and hard to play. Reason nobody cares about American sport because it is easy and not interesting. Make somebody around the world interested In guy throws to other guy and he gets hit and stop and do that for next 3 hours. It is not interesting that is why pride was more interesting then ufc
 
It certainly is the most painfully boring. It’s literally 90 mins of nothing happening and the average World Cup match has 2.5 combined goals.

To put that in perspective as to how pitiful that is, baseball, which is boring and slow-paced in its own right, has an average combined score of 9 runs. Soccer is so boring that it makes baseball look utterly electrifying.
 
Go tell people there is a sport where everything they do is throw the ball catch it and hit and repeat /rinse same thing for next 4 hours and ask him if that is exiting
 


Christiano going to play for Saudi Arabia football club for 75 million a year Saudi's know how to blow money.
 
The sport has too many viewers to call that a fact.
Just try to put 50 bucks the next time two high profile teams play against each other... I'm curious if you'd still find it boring with that spicy flavor.
 
Go tell people there is a sport where everything they do is throw the ball catch it and hit and repeat /rinse same thing for next 4 hours and ask him if that is exiting
Cricket is the 2nd most popular sport in the World behind Soccer.
 
Pretty much any established Sport requires a ton of talent. But coming from Dana who's had people like CM Punk, Bethe, and PVZ in the UFC in recent memory dude had no business talking about lack of talent.
 
Cricket is the 2nd most popular sport in the World behind Soccer.
I mean nfl and baseball and basketball. Three sports where you just repeat what you do. And on top of that wearing tights scratching flexing like people watch their sport to see how strong their are or how fit their are no.people watch sport and take out American sports shenanigans and stuff that has nothing to do with sports American sports such
 
European football kind of has a religious aspect to it. I find it tough to explain at times to people who have never watched games live in Europe. The atmosphere and quasi-religious fervor of supporting your team is quite the thing. It's like you shake a can of coca-cola for hours, then when/if your team scores/wins, you open it. It's akin to the expression life isn't about how many breaths you take, it's about how many times something takes your breath away. Also, the leagues in Europe have really bad parity, so you may never see your club team win in your lifetime, much like you may never see your national team win in your lifetime, so when it does happen..... it's a high that really isn't replicated in other sports.
 
I mean nfl and baseball and basketball. Three sports where you just repeat what you do. And on top of that wearing tights scratching flexing like people watch their sport to see how strong their are or how fit their are no.people watch sport and take out American sports shenanigans and stuff that has nothing to do with sports American sports such
Literally every sport is the same as far as repetition and soccer is no different. The difference between mostly boring sports and the not so boring sports is a shot clock. I think most Americans will say baseball is the most boring of all the American sports because there's nothing to speed up the pace. Same with soccer... you can kick the ball around for minutes without setting up any attack. That's what we find boring. Hockey doesn't have a shot clock, but the rink is so small compared to a soccer field, it forces way more action.

NBA and NFL have clocks... the game is forced to move forward. They are more exciting.
 
