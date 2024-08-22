Sobering up at work is hell...

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 3, 2016
Messages
36,388
Reaction score
41,781
Made the mistake of drinking during lunch break,
drank 8 beers + a couple tequila shots.

3hrs later, I'm suffering.

finish work in 45mins
two choice will come to me
start drinking again or go home and sleep it off.

guess which one I'm gonna opt for...
 
Get some help, fellow Sherbro! We're here for you. And those who aren't will be ready to ridicule you with online bullying and harassments.
 
<30><damn>
 
