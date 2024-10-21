Sober from weed..

Hi guys! Wow this really sucks balls ya'll! I stopped smoking weed last month which is the reason I haven't come up with ultra cool ideas to post.

Now I have to stop drinking again also! As Tony the Tiger would say that's Ggrrrrrreat.

At least it won't be as bad as last time! And thank you my brethren for helping me out..

I was wondering if any smokers out there who stopped felt their creativity decline and if so when do I get that shit back?
 
