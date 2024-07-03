Soaring temperatures

fingercuffs
Supposedly this weekend it's going to be 120f which is 49c in new money where I live in the desert, California. But apparently in Death Valley just round the corner it's going to be 130f which is 54c. What on earth is going on?! Thank God for air con and indoor kitties!
I knew I was letting myself in for extreme heat moving here but holy shit this is barmy.
