  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Soaring temperatures

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
117,090
Reaction score
50,453
fingercuffs said:
Supposedly this weekend it's going to be 120f which is 49c in new money where I live in the desert, California. But apparently in Death Valley just round the corner it's going to be 130f which is 54c. What on earth is going on?! Thank God for air con and indoor kitties!

I knew I was letting myself in for extreme heat moving here but holy shit this is barmy.

Click to expand...
I don't miss it at all.
 
Be glad you didn't move to Texas after all
 
My Spot said:
Eh, it's a dry heat where you are.

[<cena1}
Click to expand...
Lol, I lived in humid as fuck Norfolk, Virginia. This is crazy, thankfully we don't have a homeless crisis here like where I was in Silicon Valley or they'd all perish. I struggle getting from the house to the car without melting.
 
fingercuffs said:
Lol, I lived in humid as fuck Norfolk, Virginia. This is crazy, thankfully we don't have a homeless crisis here like where I was in Silicon Valley or they'd all perish. I struggle getting from the house to the car without melting.
Click to expand...
I spent a month during the summer in 29 Palms, CA (if Hell exists and there's a gateway there then it's in 29 Palms, CA). Before then I'd spent my entire life in GA or FL so it was wonderful having no humidity despite the higher temps.
 
My Spot said:
I spent a month during the summer in 29 Palms, CA (if Hell exists and there's a gateway there then it's in 29 Palms, CA). Before then I'd spent my entire life in GA or FL so it was wonderful having no humidity despite the higher temps.
Click to expand...
Yeah the couple of times I've been to Florida was humid torture. I couldn't manage it living there. I thought you were being sarcastic with the dry heat haha. The year I've lived here I've never been so pale in my life. I at least used to sunbathe in San Jose and Norfolk, it's just blindingly hot here...and yet in the winter it gets below freezing at night sometimes. Crazy.
 
fingercuffs said:
Where did you live and move to? (not a nice try, FBI tactic).
Click to expand...
I lived in the middle of the Mojave Desert in a place called Las Vegas for almost 30 years. I moved to upstate NY about five minutes from Lake Ontario.
It's been a somewhat challenging transition.
 
Death Valley is hot, huh?

They struck gold with that name then.

Seriously though; that’s not for me. I’m from a humid and hot place, and those who go, “it’s a dry heat” are crazy. Shove your head in an oven on warm for 20 minutes. Thats a dry heat too, and it sucks.
 
fingercuffs said:
Supposedly this weekend it's going to be 120f which is 49c in new money where I live in the desert, California. But apparently in Death Valley just round the corner it's going to be 130f which is 54c. What on earth is going on?! Thank God for air con and indoor kitties!

I knew I was letting myself in for extreme heat moving here but holy shit this is barmy.

Click to expand...
Holy crap, the hottest I've ever been in is 45 and it was out in the middle of a desert.

I hope the new place is well insulated and aircon working well. That sounds horrible.

Also hi, how're you doing Cuffs?
 
Idc
My current bitch got a kink for sweaty balls....

I... yeah.
Don't ask me anything else on the matter please..
 
Sonny Qc said:
Idc
My current bitch got a kink for sweaty balls....

I... yeah.
Don't ask me anything else on the matter please..
Click to expand...
Like myself, and since we are in the same time zone, you're currently in the middle of happy hour I assume?
 
i can't stand the heat. i'd much rather deal with the cold.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,097
Messages
55,800,404
Members
174,942
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top