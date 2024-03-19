So why is Poatan gonna lose to Hill?

I know not everyone thinks so, but enough people are saying it for me to be asking what they're seeing that I'm not.Hill is mostly a striker right? Are you guys thinking he's a better striker than Pereira?I guess he can also wrestle right? Is he any better at it than Jan?His best wins are what? 45 year old Glover by decision, and Johnny Walker?How exactly is this dude gonna avoid what Izzy, Jiri and Strickland couldn't... how is this guy gonna go 5 rounds with Poatan without getting his face caved in by one of those deadly hooks?