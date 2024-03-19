So why is Poatan gonna lose to Hill?

I know not everyone thinks so, but enough people are saying it for me to be asking what they're seeing that I'm not.

Hill is mostly a striker right? Are you guys thinking he's a better striker than Pereira?

I guess he can also wrestle right? Is he any better at it than Jan?

His best wins are what? 45 year old Glover by decision, and Johnny Walker?

How exactly is this dude gonna avoid what Izzy, Jiri and Strickland couldn't... how is this guy gonna go 5 rounds with Poatan without getting his face caved in by one of those deadly hooks?

Because he gonna hit him with a straight punch on his chin which is too high and stationary and knock him out or TKO him.
 
Because he gonna hit him with a straight punch on his chin which is too high and stationary and knock him out or TKO him.
Of course, why didn't I think of that, so easy to do.

Hell I bet you could even do it, as long as you can throw a straight punch. You should really try it, maybe have someone recording it for us, then post on sherdog.

public
 
Hill is rushing back from an injury to collect a paycheck

He even admitted himself he wouldnt have taken the fight if it wasnt for that UFC 300 money
 
Not writing Hill off, that would be stupid. Alex CAN be KO'd.
 
Jan outstruck Israel
Fair point, but not by much if I recall correctly.

I felt like Izzy was getting the better of the exchanges early (again not by much) and then once Jan got some TDs and started to bully him and walk him backwards, THEN Jan was winning striking R3-5.
 
Fair point, but not by much if I recall correctly.

I felt like Izzy was getting the better of the exchanges early (again not by much) and then once Jan got some TDs and started to bully him and walk him backwards, THEN Jan was winning striking R3-5.
It's MMA not a kickboxing match up, I'm pulling for Alex but Hill is a lanky dude that can throw a left or right, hopefully this fight is a banger can't wait for it
 
It's MMA not a kickboxing match up, I'm pulling for Alex but Hill is a lanky dude
Indeed. Once Jan started using his full set of tools, and taking advantage of his size and strength then it was too much.
 
Of course, why didn't I think of that, so easy to do.

Just to follow up, I think Hill has a combo of size, power and handspeed that Poatan hasn't seen in a long time, certainly never in MMA.
Alex is very hittable, especially with straight punches, due to his lack of head movement. Izzy almost KO'd him 3 times. But Hill has a different level of power and uses those fast straight punches that Alex struggles with. There is no recovery if he gets hurt by Hill, he will take a nap.
On top of that Hill is younger and much fresher. Never been hurt except for his arm and achilles.
 
if you read their posts in the threads you read, you wouldnt really have needed to create this thread.
Nah, I like to summon dudes like you to MY thread, so you can feed my dopamine while you contribute to it while crying about it's existence.
 
