I haven't watched any kiddie competitions in Greco and Freestyle, so I can't comment on their level. I only know that the army kids usually struggled with the international styles (that being said, in Germany kids start wrestling Greco only as cadets, which is why Greco wrestlers sometimes tease Freestyle wrestlers as "kiddie wrestlers"). I would expect them to focus on takedowns over parterre though, since takedowns are universal between Freestyle and Folkstyle), while parterre is specific.



Well, you can only teach what you learned to the degree of being able to perform troubleshooting for someone else with it. And that's not usually the case for many of the trips - which are a bit harder to do with shoes on a mat, to be fair. Not impossible, but they take longer to learn, therefore the possibility to get frustrated on a Sasae is higher than with an O-Uchi, Ko Soto or double.

As for Greco, the US tried to invest quite heavily as I recall, bringing over Ivan Ianov and Co. But alas, it didn't really take off. Conversely, most countries in Europe manage to produce decent Greco wrestlers from their own stock, Freestylers mostly from immigrant kids or through immigrant coaches. Again, you can only teach what you know... That reminds me, my Greco coach in Germany was offered a scholarship by a US college (Syracuse, I think) for folkstyle in the late 90ies, but ended up declining for family reasons.

I take your point. It depends on the room you're in; it benefits the naturally talented kids depending on if they have other talented kids to go hard with or a certain level of resources. I think often, with the level of resources at my disposal in certain coaching situations, I'd have an issue where naturally talented kids who were able to dominate their peers with a rudimentary level of skill were never pushed to develop those skills because they were always getting the affirmation from practice that they were top dog anyways.



At the same time, Danaher has said that the best way to learn--or at least a necessary part of learning--is being able to roll with people worse than you. And there's a lot of truth to that. It definitely helped me refine technique to roll with people that I could control well enough to experiment comfortably.



I think it depends on the situation. I certainly think for certain hard-headed kids, being forced into environments where they have to be technical and can't just smash guys is a huge thing. There are other guys who are naturally talented but also have enough sense to realize that they need to improve from where they are who are going to be refining and improving even as they smash their peers, absolutely.





I guess I've just had my share of experience with the former.

If by "army kids," you mean children of U.S. service members stationed in Germany, I would agree that most would be mediocre at the international styles compared to German kids who focus on them, and that's representative for the rank and file of U.S. kids and HS wrestlers who aren't taking wrestling super seriously or planning to wrestle in college. But I'd be surprised if the hardcore kids weren't pretty good.I was stationed in Germany in the late 90's coming from HS wrestling and then college team Judo with 2 seasons of low level club freestyle, so I was among the scrubs with only passing familiarity in freestyle. I did a handful of U.S. Forces tournaments in Germany and yeah, the average wrestler (U.S. service members) in those were folkstyle wrestlers who had learned to do gator rolls, leg laces and shitty gut wrenches. But there were also service members at those tournaments previously in, or trying to get into the World Class Athlete Program to get sponsored by their military branch for high level competition. Those guys were on another level, hitting 5 point throws and teching scrubs like me. In my last tournament in Germany in 1999 (IIRC it was in Baumholder), the 3 wrestlers who got on the podium in my freestyle bracket were all WCAP hopefuls. And the only one of those guys who did the greco tournament later that day was the 3rd placer in freestyle. He won the greco bracket, defeating the coach of a local German greco club in the finals.Fully agree foot sweeps and some trips are more tricky with shoes on, but I think they still have their place. Helen Maroulis hit a clutch o uchi to win gold at worlds last month and apparently learned it from her training partner BFF who is also a Judo chick.We might be saying the same thing and I refer to what Danaher said as the "white belts are jiu jitsu punching bags" paradigm. And Joe Rogan famously said if you want to get good at jiu jitsu, find yourself a blue belt... and just beat the shit out of him. Basically you need live training dummies that you can comfortably experiment on without having to play your A game just to survive. What I was saying with the more talented kids not needing to flow roll (can also apply to kids that are bigger/stronger/more skilled than their training partners), is they're already getting the benefit of flow rolling because they start out comfortably beating the crap out of their teammates and after they've mastered their core TDs, rides and escapes, they can start working on their B, C and D games and playing with positions. All while their poor training partners are having to go life and death just to not get pinned by the alpha dog's 4th best ride.