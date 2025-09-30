I think the entire "GOAT" discussion is rather nebulous at best, because so much ties into it. For example, Karelin famously went 887-2, didn't give up a single point in international competition for eight years straight, and had a monster of an aura. On the other hand, Lopez lost a couple times more in between, BUT he had a much longer career, has won more titles overall, and there has been speculation about whether or not he may have sold some of his losses in the finals...There's an argument to be made for Baumgartner. 4 Olympic medals (2 gold) over 12 years with 3 each gold, silver and bronze medals at Worlds in the interim years.
For Greco HW GOAT most will say Karelin but Mijain Lopez belongs in that discussion. 5 consecutive Olympic gold medals is absolutely gnarly and it's always subjective comparing athletes from different eras.
I think the entire "GOAT" discussion is rather nebulous at best, because so much ties into it. For example, Karelin famously went 887-2, didn't give up a single point in international competition for eight years straight, and had a monster of an aura. On the other hand, Lopez lost a couple times more in between, BUT he had a much longer career, has won more titles overall, and there has been speculation about whether or not he may have sold some of his losses in the finals...
I'd argue that length of career and total number of titles may well be a factor, however, dominance during the peak of the career should be another. As such, a case could also be made for Ivan Yarygin, who "only" managed to win two golds at the Olympics, but did so in landslide fashion. Also, we should maybe factor in the number of boycotts that a give wrestler was subject to during their career - for example, Sadulaev was prevented from entering several world championships, there were the 1980 and 1984 Olympic boycotts... and those are just the official ones. For example, most of the Dagestani delegation did an internal boycott for the Rio Olympics during the national championships (according to my coach at the time, one of their athletes was treated unfairly by a judge, so the whole delegation just got up and left the nationals, leading to only a few of their athletes getting selected for Rio).
Yeah, many of the US wrestlers would be out of the GOAT discussion by default due to short international careers... I mean, Brandon Slay kicked Buvaisar Saitiev out of the tournament back in 2000, but then mostly faded into obscurity again (even though I always felt he had interesting things to say as a coach).Yeah GOAT debates are always subjective for the reasons you mention. Makes it hard to compare the peak dominance of guys like Dan Gable and Cael Sanderson (college + freestyle career) who "only" did one Olympic cycle to the longevity at or near the top of guys like Burroughs, Dake, Snyder, Sadulaev, etc. And guys like Tazhudinov who came out of nowhere last year to tech Snyder and dominate Sadulaev and then win Olympic gold, only to take bronze at the 2025 world championships last month with Snyder winning it - shows just how hard it is to stay on top with many match-ups at that level potentially going either way. And Sadulaev not competing last month over visa issues was a WTF travesty.
Given the way Zahid Valencia dominated 86 kg last month, I think Dake could have also gotten it done, which would have made him a lock for GOAT effective wrestler across multiple weight classes. But he just couldn't get it done against Valencia at the Final X qualifier giving up that much weight. Took bronze at 74 kg at 2024 Olympics and went up to 86 kg this year because he wanted to stick to Olympic weight classes, even though he likely could have won another gold at worlds 79 kg.
PS: Tazhudinov may be a bit of a special case - he entered the international scene as a Wunderkind and steamrolled through everyone, no worries, nothing. He managed to keep that up for the entire 2024 season, then had to undergo shoulder surgery, and now he has a target on his back. He'll have to learn how to deal with those things, and adapt in some way - find his mojo again, more conditioning, new tactics, new favorite techniques, whatever. In the meantime, kudos to Snyder for pulling that title run off with everything else he has going on at the moment.And guys like Tazhudinov who came out of nowhere last year to tech Snyder and dominate Sadulaev and then win Olympic gold, only to take bronze at the 2025 world championships last month with Snyder winning it - shows just how hard it is to stay on top with many match-ups at that level potentially going either way. And Sadulaev not competing last month over visa issues was a WTF travesty.
That's who comes to mind for me.There's an argument to be made for Baumgartner.
Yeah, many of the US wrestlers would be out of the GOAT discussion by default due to short international careers... I mean, Brandon Slay kicked Buvaisar Saitiev out of the tournament back in 2000, but then mostly faded into obscurity again (even though I always felt he had interesting things to say as a coach).
I didn't follow the World Championships closely this time around, but they seemed to be odd, because so many big names were missing, and so many new names were medaling. Kinda seems to me like a number of the top guys don't even bother to show up for something as mundane as a mere world championship anymore, but maybe that's just me. We'll see at the next Olympics which sharks are still in the tank, and which ones moved on to other waters.
100%, I think that's true. Forces you to stop and think and learn, as well, which can be an unexpected boon to the natural talented athletes, whose edge over a lot of their peers might sort of give them an excuse to not refine their technique. At least, I feel like I've seen that happen.I've always wondered if American wrestlers wouldn't have better longevity if we didn't put so much emphasis on cutting weight and beating the absolute shit out of each other in training. Iowa style wrestling might get results but going life or death every day in training isn't a recipe for healthy knees and back past your mid-20's, hence guys like Dan Gable, the Brands bros, etc. only doing 1 Olympic cycle. Terry Brands said he was blacking out regularly during training.
If the handful of Russian/USSR guys I've trained with are indicative, I think that training model has a lot of merit. They seem to emphasize timing and technical perfection over strength and aggression, and coming up apparently did a lot more flow rolling like BJJ guys relative to their American counterparts. Bekzod Abdurakhmanov was a coach at a wrestling camp my son did last summer and he said coming up in Uzbekistan, they spent 4 days/week drilling and playing with positions and only wrestled live on Fridays. That sounds like a better way to learn the nuances of every position and a lot more old man friendly to boot.
The short answer is probably yes.I've always wondered if American wrestlers wouldn't have better longevity if we didn't put so much emphasis on cutting weight and beating the absolute shit out of each other in training. Iowa style wrestling might get results but going life or death every day in training isn't a recipe for healthy knees and back past your mid-20's, hence guys like Dan Gable, the Brands bros, etc. only doing 1 Olympic cycle. Terry Brands said he was blacking out regularly during training.
If the handful of Russian/USSR guys I've trained with are indicative, I think that training model has a lot of merit. They seem to emphasize timing and technical perfection over strength and aggression, and coming up apparently did a lot more flow rolling like BJJ guys relative to their American counterparts. Bekzod Abdurakhmanov was a coach at a wrestling camp my son did last summer and he said coming up in Uzbekistan, they spent 4 days/week drilling and playing with positions and only wrestled live on Fridays. That sounds like a better way to learn the nuances of every position and a lot more old man friendly to boot.
100%, I think that's true. Forces you to stop and think and learn, as well, which can be an unexpected boon to the natural talented athletes, whose edge over a lot of their peers might sort of give them an excuse to not refine their technique. At least, I feel like I've seen that happen.
The short answer is probably yes.
The long answer is a bit more complicated. First of all, most US wrestlers have high school and collegiate careers in Folkstyle, which helps their Freestyle to some degree, but not as much as wrestling Freestyle the whole time would. Plus, it takes away the first years of international competition, and if we look at Tazhudinov or the Japanese wrestlers, some are already world and Olympic champions by the time the average US wrestler hasn't even made the switch to Freestyle yet. And if they switch to Greco, the diminishing returns would be even more significant.
Then, the US system doesn't seem to be geared towards post-competition career options as much as the Russian system. In Russia, if you win a big title, you are basically set for life. You will be taken care of financially, and you'll be offered an attractive coaching position (typically on the national team). On the other hand, if you win an international title for the US, you will get a decent bonus, but as far as coaching goes you'll typically have to look for a position in high school or college... or switch to MMA or WWE. That's simply not the same incentive to go all out and keep competing for another Olympic cycle imho.
Overall, I'd say the Eastern Block system is more likely to produce wrestlers who can stay at the top longer, simply because their bodies won't give out as fast. However, that also needs to be seen in context: in order for that system to work, you need a broad base of coaches who can teach it, and a high number of kids willing to go through it. The latter aspect is extremely important, since any system won't work for everyone. There are people who will struggle with the technical finesse and do better if they just bleed their way to the top. In the Eastern Block system, these people rarely if ever rise to the top for whatever reason, but in international competition, their top prodigys do get beaten by "Iowa style" bruisers every now and then.
I haven't watched any kiddie competitions in Greco and Freestyle, so I can't comment on their level. I only know that the army kids usually struggled with the international styles (that being said, in Germany kids start wrestling Greco only as cadets, which is why Greco wrestlers sometimes tease Freestyle wrestlers as "kiddie wrestlers"). I would expect them to focus on takedowns over parterre though, since takedowns are universal between Freestyle and Folkstyle), while parterre is specific.Folkstyle as the primary U.S. style up to college is definitely a curious thing. IMO better carryover to BJJ and MMA but as you say, delays sole focus on freestyle until after college for most wrestlers. But on balance, I've not seen any of the better wrestlers starting at 6U and 8U who DON'T train and compete in freestyle if not also greco during off-season from folkstyle. In fact most kids folkstyle state or national champs I've seen are also freestyle champs at the same level or at least in the mix. So by the time a kid makes it through the pecking order to wrestle in college, in general they're already seasoned if not elite under freestyle rules.
Well, you can only teach what you learned to the degree of being able to perform troubleshooting for someone else with it. And that's not usually the case for many of the trips - which are a bit harder to do with shoes on a mat, to be fair. Not impossible, but they take longer to learn, therefore the possibility to get frustrated on a Sasae is higher than with an O-Uchi, Ko Soto or double.But the U.S. sucks at greco and that's lamentable to me and ties into why we also suck at Judo. For some reason 'Murican wrestlers and coaches have a hard on for leg TDs. Everything is blast doubles, high Cs, sweep singles, ankle picks, low singles and that's what they focus on. Conversely I see Russian and Japanese wrestlers mixing in a ton of Judo and regularly go o soto gari to harai, ko uchi, O uchi, de ashi harai, tani otoshi, etc. And I believe greco (at least the stand up portion) might be the single most relevant style for any ruleset that rewards TDs because hand fighting sets up just about any other TD whether it's an upper body throw, shot or footsweep/trip.
I take your point. It depends on the room you're in; it benefits the naturally talented kids depending on if they have other talented kids to go hard with or a certain level of resources. I think often, with the level of resources at my disposal in certain coaching situations, I'd have an issue where naturally talented kids who were able to dominate their peers with a rudimentary level of skill were never pushed to develop those skills because they were always getting the affirmation from practice that they were top dog anyways.It's different strokes for different folks but I think "flow wrestling" actually benefits less talented kids more. If your coach was a disciple of Iowa style (default style in the U.S.), kids are taught techniques at a basic level and then left to refine their technique on their own via mosh pit. So what tends to happen is the naturally talented kids who already move well (and don't need flow reps to be smooth) start out putting it on the less talented kids, get tons of reps doing the moves, and the skill gap only widens over time. Then after 10-15 years of that process, the most naturally talented kids have risen to the top like Highlander while the less talented kids have learned to patch over technique deficiencies with strength and conditioning, having never developed real finesse.
Folkstyle as the primary U.S. style up to college is definitely a curious thing. IMO better carryover to BJJ and MMA but as you say, delays sole focus on freestyle until after college for most wrestlers. But on balance, I've not seen any of the better wrestlers starting at 6U and 8U who DON'T train and compete in freestyle if not also greco during off-season from folkstyle. In fact most kids folkstyle state or national champs I've seen are also freestyle champs at the same level or at least in the mix. So by the time a kid makes it through the pecking order to wrestle in college, in general they're already seasoned if not elite under freestyle rules.
But the U.S. sucks at greco and that's lamentable to me and ties into why we also suck at Judo. For some reason 'Murican wrestlers and coaches have a hard on for leg TDs. Everything is blast doubles, high Cs, sweep singles, ankle picks, low singles and that's what they focus on. Conversely I see Russian and Japanese wrestlers mixing in a ton of Judo and regularly go o soto gari to harai, ko uchi, O uchi, de ashi harai, tani otoshi, etc. And I believe greco (at least the stand up) might be the single most relevant style for any ruleset that rewards TDs because hand fighting sets up just about any other TD whether it's an upper body throw, shot or footsweep/trip.
But this is the HS wrestling experience for most U.S. kids:
I haven't watched any kiddie competitions in Greco and Freestyle, so I can't comment on their level. I only know that the army kids usually struggled with the international styles (that being said, in Germany kids start wrestling Greco only as cadets, which is why Greco wrestlers sometimes tease Freestyle wrestlers as "kiddie wrestlers"). I would expect them to focus on takedowns over parterre though, since takedowns are universal between Freestyle and Folkstyle), while parterre is specific.
Well, you can only teach what you learned to the degree of being able to perform troubleshooting for someone else with it. And that's not usually the case for many of the trips - which are a bit harder to do with shoes on a mat, to be fair. Not impossible, but they take longer to learn, therefore the possibility to get frustrated on a Sasae is higher than with an O-Uchi, Ko Soto or double.
As for Greco, the US tried to invest quite heavily as I recall, bringing over Ivan Ianov and Co. But alas, it didn't really take off. Conversely, most countries in Europe manage to produce decent Greco wrestlers from their own stock, Freestylers mostly from immigrant kids or through immigrant coaches. Again, you can only teach what you know... That reminds me, my Greco coach in Germany was offered a scholarship by a US college (Syracuse, I think) for folkstyle in the late 90ies, but ended up declining for family reasons.
I take your point. It depends on the room you're in; it benefits the naturally talented kids depending on if they have other talented kids to go hard with or a certain level of resources. I think often, with the level of resources at my disposal in certain coaching situations, I'd have an issue where naturally talented kids who were able to dominate their peers with a rudimentary level of skill were never pushed to develop those skills because they were always getting the affirmation from practice that they were top dog anyways.
At the same time, Danaher has said that the best way to learn--or at least a necessary part of learning--is being able to roll with people worse than you. And there's a lot of truth to that. It definitely helped me refine technique to roll with people that I could control well enough to experiment comfortably.
I think it depends on the situation. I certainly think for certain hard-headed kids, being forced into environments where they have to be technical and can't just smash guys is a huge thing. There are other guys who are naturally talented but also have enough sense to realize that they need to improve from where they are who are going to be refining and improving even as they smash their peers, absolutely.
I guess I've just had my share of experience with the former.
Wrestlers named aleksandyr huh?Aleksandr medved is first name in mind though his weight classes varied a bit
Yeah, that's the ones. My sample size wasn't particularly big, though, since only a few of them made their way from base to the city wrestling club.If by "army kids," you mean children of U.S. service members stationed in Germany, I would agree that most would be mediocre at the international styles compared to German kids who focus on them, and that's representative for the rank and file of U.S. kids and HS wrestlers who aren't taking wrestling super seriously or planning to wrestle in college. But I'd be surprised if the hardcore kids weren't pretty good.
Same here. We had quite a few army wrestlers who were average, and one who was exceptional (second in the military worlds in Greco I think). A D1 team treid to snag him up, but he said he wasn't interested, since he was mostly there for my Greco coach.I was stationed in Germany in the late 90's coming from HS wrestling and then college team Judo with 2 seasons of low level club freestyle, so I was among the scrubs with only passing familiarity in freestyle. I did a handful of U.S. Forces tournaments in Germany and yeah, the average wrestler (U.S. service members) in those were folkstyle wrestlers who had learned to do gator rolls, leg laces and shitty gut wrenches. But there were also service members at those tournaments previously in, or trying to get into the World Class Athlete Program to get sponsored by their military branch for high level competition. Those guys were on another level, hitting 5 point throws and teching scrubs like me. In my last tournament in Germany in 1999 (IIRC it was in Baumholder), the 3 wrestlers who got on the podium in my freestyle bracket were all WCAP hopefuls. And the only one of those guys who did the greco tournament later that day was the 3rd placer in freestyle. He won the greco bracket, defeating the coach of a local German greco club in the finals.
Yeah, it has started to trickle in a bit at the higher levels. Started with Steve Mocco as far as I can remember (though I'm told there were some examples before him). Now the borders between styles are starting to blur more and more, with BJJ players coming in to train at a young age, and more wrestlers transitioning to BJJ and MMA later, sometimes with a de-tour through Judo or Sambo.Fully agree foot sweeps and some trips are more tricky with shoes on, but I think they still have their place. Helen Maroulis hit a clutch o uchi to win gold at worlds last month and apparently learned it from her training partner BFF who is also a Judo chick.