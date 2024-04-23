So who wins Islam or Arman?

I've noticed Islam's striking improve more since their fight than I have Arman's, cardio wise I think Islam is still the better man. Their wrestling could very likely nullify each other's like in their first bout, but I do feel like Islam is more potent from top also. That said, if Armans cardio is on point and he's willing to come forward, be aggressive and take risks he does have the defensive wrestling to make Islam uncomfortable standing like Volk did. Really Khabib and Islam both rarely ever fought guys who could stand up to their wrestling and when they did? They struggled.