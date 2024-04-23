So who wins Islam or Arman?

Armans win against Oliveira didn't look too convincing although rewatching it，Id clearly give the win to Arman.

Islam has shown he may struggle against shorter wrestlers with a full camp and Islam isn't as good off his back as Oliveira so Arman might have more chances to apply gnp.

That being said Islam is champ for a reason and he's shown a very advanced striking arsenal that I don't think Arman can match. Who do we think wins?
 
I think Islam is able to get back up if taken down and there won't be any significant time of control for Arman. I think Islam wins a low output striking match with a lot of clinch work happening
 
IDK, I want to say Arman because he's young and he keeps getting better but Islam isn't fading himself. The problem is he seems to have low fight IQ. IDK how you get caught in a chokehold by Oliveira when your that much stronger than him and you have the wrestling advantage...

I think Islam will find a way to beat him.
 
Arman could spark him out cold. Should be a good, competitive fight.
 
It was competitive the first time and both have gotten better. I’d expect it to be competitive again. I’d lean Islam to take a decision, think he’s just a little more complete and has the better fight iq. Wouldn’t be shocked if Arman won though. Hope to see it by the end of the year. Awesome fight.
 
I've noticed Islam's striking improve more since their fight than I have Arman's, cardio wise I think Islam is still the better man. Their wrestling could very likely nullify each other's like in their first bout, but I do feel like Islam is more potent from top also. That said, if Armans cardio is on point and he's willing to come forward, be aggressive and take risks he does have the defensive wrestling to make Islam uncomfortable standing like Volk did. Really Khabib and Islam both rarely ever fought guys who could stand up to their wrestling and when they did? They struggled.
 
