So who wins Islam or Arman?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,539
- Reaction score
- 3,274
Armans win against Oliveira didn't look too convincing although rewatching it，Id clearly give the win to Arman.
Islam has shown he may struggle against shorter wrestlers with a full camp and Islam isn't as good off his back as Oliveira so Arman might have more chances to apply gnp.
That being said Islam is champ for a reason and he's shown a very advanced striking arsenal that I don't think Arman can match. Who do we think wins?
