So who will get booed and cheered between Izzy and DDP?

The press conference is in a few days. Who do you think will be the face and the heel? Izzy has mentioned that Australia is like his home but he got booed outta the building at UFC 293 (and said the fans were racist later) but that was against Strickland who is pretty well-liked. Idk about Dricus who has gotten booed in nearly every fight in the UFC.

Izzy is coming back after a while and absence makes the heart grow fonder but... has anyone truly missed him?