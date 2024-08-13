So who will get booed and cheered between Izzy and DDP?

The press conference is in a few days. Who do you think will be the face and the heel? Izzy has mentioned that Australia is like his home but he got booed outta the building at UFC 293 (and said the fans were racist later) but that was against Strickland who is pretty well-liked. Idk about Dricus who has gotten booed in nearly every fight in the UFC.
Izzy is coming back after a while and absence makes the heart grow fonder but... has anyone truly missed him?
 
Idc. I just want to see the build up between a fight with Izzy/Khamzat for MW gold. It pains me to say this but...GO IZZY. GO KHAMZAT.
 
It's gonna be difficult to figure out, as DDP and Izzy rhymes.

How the fuck are you gonna figure out if the majority of the crowd is chanting DDP or Izzy when the crowd is chanting?
 
Strickland kind of seems like an Australian bogan whereas I don't think that DDP will have that same level of support.
 
I’d like to preface this post by saying it is not a joke. There has been speculation that both DDP & Izzy are more fluid and open with their sexuality. I think the UFC missed a golden opportunity to promote this fight as a showcase of love & equality.
 
loisestrad said:
It's gonna be difficult to figure out, as DDP and Izzy rhymes.

How the fuck are you gonna figure out if the majority of the crowd is chanting DDP or Izzy when the crowd is chanting?
Idk... maybe gauge the reactions when they are talking?


KO Shotz said:
Idc. I just want to see the build up between a fight with Izzy/Khamzat for MW gold. It pains me to say this but...GO IZZY. GO KHAMZAT.
Brings up a good question, can Khamzat even fight in Aus?
 
Izzy will be cheered and DDP booed/less cheered, barring anything major happening at the press conference.
 
Independent of the fact that he starched then 3-2'd Whittaker, that he's a bit of an odd ball, etc...

There are arguably a number of other dynamics at play that would lead me to believe that Adesanya will get mercilessly booed by everyone who he doesn't literally bring with him.
 
I expect there to be a good amount of south Africans there because of the big rugby game. I also expect fans to be nicer to izzy this time just because it feels like he's in the twilight of his career and we don't know how much more of hin we'll get.

I think both get cheered.
 
