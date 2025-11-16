So who we got Morales or Islam

hswrestler
IMO this is the fight I'm looking forwards to the most in 2026. Make it the main event of the white house fight if it can't be made sooner. I can see Morales giving Islam fits early but once Islam gets close, I don't think Morales has a prayer.
Morales does have a clear path to win by replicating what he did against brady by using his length to establish distance and then repeatedly crack Islam with jabs. Morales has legit power and Islam's chin is shaky.
