So who we got Morales or Islam

IMO this is the fight I'm looking forwards to the most in 2026. Make it the main event of the white house fight if it can't be made sooner. I can see Morales giving Islam fits early but once Islam gets close, I don't think Morales has a prayer.

Morales does have a clear path to win by replicating what he did against brady by using his length to establish distance and then repeatedly crack Islam with jabs. Morales has legit power and Islam's chin is shaky.
 
Can Morales stop the takedown, is the question.
 
Adamant said:
Can Morales stop the takedown, is the question.
I doubt Morales stops the takedown, he did get taken down by Fugitt. However, Morales's game plan should be is maintaining distance with his long frame while damaging Islam because he hits hard.
 
I hope Morales is a big underdog. He can cause a lot of problems that Islam has never faced before.
 
Realistically, Islam submits Morales or Prates in 2 rounds. Goes to decision for Islam.
 
Out of the current active fighters (discounting Shavkat for now) Morales and Prates are the most dangerous fights for Islam as they have stupid power and Islam hasn’t got a goat chin and I feel he’s still susceptible to getting caught if pressured and moving backwards.

Saying that, if he can avoid those big shots he should be able to take them down easily and do what he did to JDM and even find a finish.
 
Problem is that power will go once he gets taken down. He either gets submitted or lose the confidence to strike.
 
U shertards are a joke. Morales with his wild ass haymakers and long limbs, ez fight for Islam.

After Islam disposes of him, he was never any good right?

Cope harder losers
 
Nausicaa said:
U shertards are a joke. Morales with his wild ass haymakers and long limbs, ez fight for Islam.

After Islam disposes of him, he was never any good right?

Cope harder losers
Morales is huge, fast and hits hard as fuck.

Brady is a very good wrestler with good striking and couldnt get in on him.

Its very possible Morales KOs Islam fast. If not he loses like JDM (likely same for prates)

Islam easily loses to Ian, Shav, Usman, Brady.
 
BowserJr said:
Islam easily loses to Ian, Shav, Usman, Brady.
06bad183-c0fd-4f80-9829-d94e71372c69_text.gif
 
