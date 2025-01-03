Elections So who is currently running the country?

fedorthegoat777

fedorthegoat777

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
3,783
Reaction score
5,170
Whether you think Biden was a great politician or a terrible one, he did suffer some cognitive decline to such an extent that he was determined unfit to run for President a second time, even though he previously beat Trump.

So who is pulling the strings and running the United States of America till Trump takes over? And who has been doing this? Or are we on autopilot at this point?
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Whether you think Biden was a great politician or a terrible one, he did suffer some cognitive decline to such an extent that he was determined unfit to run for President a second time, even though he previously beat Trump.

So who is pulling the strings and running the United States of America till Trump takes over? And who has been doing this? Or are we on autopilot at this point?
Click to expand...
Whoever they are only have themselves to blame for the outcome of the election. They puttheir job security before the country and made their party look like a complete joke.
 
I've been saying for weeks that it's very telling how the left just doesn't care that the sitting President and Vice President have done little to nothing since the election. Are they not concerned with how the country is being ran until President Trump is sworn in?
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Whether you think Biden was a great politician or a terrible one, he did suffer some cognitive decline to such an extent that he was determined unfit to run for President a second time, even though he previously beat Trump.

So who is pulling the strings and running the United States of America till Trump takes over? And who has been doing this? Or are we on autopilot at this point?
Click to expand...
the usual coterie of unelected bureaucrats, insiders, financiers, lobbyists that are probably now scrambling to close loose ends and get some final deals done before donnie comes with his coterie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,660
Messages
56,729,603
Members
175,381
Latest member
Eymen Miguel Garcia

Share this page

Back
Top