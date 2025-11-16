So where does Weili go from here???

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
I DESPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 23,687
- Reaction score
- 52,644
Does she stay at 125 and try to fight her way back to a titleshot or go back to 115???
Rose stayed at 125 and can’t even crack the TOP 5
Grasso, Manon, even Talia Santos all outperformed Weili against Val…. I fear Weili will share the same fate as Rose if she stays…But fighters are stubborn. I can’t see her stay and try to seek redemption
Rose stayed at 125 and can’t even crack the TOP 5
Grasso, Manon, even Talia Santos all outperformed Weili against Val…. I fear Weili will share the same fate as Rose if she stays…But fighters are stubborn. I can’t see her stay and try to seek redemption