So where does Weili go from here???

Does she stay at 125 and try to fight her way back to a titleshot or go back to 115???

Rose stayed at 125 and can’t even crack the TOP 5

Grasso, Manon, even Talia Santos all outperformed Weili against Val…. I fear Weili will share the same fate as Rose if she stays…But fighters are stubborn. I can’t see her stay and try to seek redemption
 
Back to 115. At 125 she's waiting for Val to retire, and thats a pretty bad place to be. And she might even lose to other contenders. She can go right back to the title picture at 115 if not instantly, likely after 1 fight at most. But probably instantly.
 
115. Theres nothing for her at 125
 
Pack her bags and accept her fate as the 4th wheel of the Antonia-Val-Pawel polycule in exchange for better coaching and training partners.
 
She will spend some serious reflection time at the Chinese Buffett.
 
Val is 37 so she's getting old. She's still dominating everyone else. Manon is the only one who really seemed to give her trouble overall because of her size. I really had no idea Welli was only a year younger. I was thinking she was like 30. She certainly can't afford to wait for Val to retire. She should move back down and challenge Dern if she wants to keep fighting.
 
