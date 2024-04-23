So when is this Heavyweight title situation gonna be resolved?

Maybe I haven’t been paying attention but as far as I know Jones vs Stipe still hasn’t been announced. And as far as I can tell nobody, including casuals, gives a shit about that fight.

When is this absolute clown show going to end? When is Jones getting stripped for inactivity like he should be? All we’ve seen him do is pretend to be injured and next tackling football players as a joke, do some seminars in Thailand, and duck Aspinall. Why is the pink goof hell bent on making a fight between two part time MMA fighters/senior citizens that fight once every 4 years?

The true heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, needs a fight. It’s been half a year. When will these journalists actually show some fucking balls and start asking the questions that need to be asked?

Fucking strip Jones and get this shit moving again. I’m tired of this wishy washy nonsense.
 
Given the nature of his injury, Jones isn't likely to fight again until at least August.

It's possible he could fight Stipe during international fight week, but not likely. August is probably more realistic and maybe even later than that. We may be looking at another MSG show late in the year since Jones has been clear he wants to fight Stipe there and then retire.

Aspinall will fight in Manchester, earlyJuly, and maybe have to fight again after that (should he win) before he gets the chance to be undisputed.

They really should strip Jones, but we all know that isn't happening. Dana is dead set on hurting his own organisation's business going forward.

Instead of using Jones to build the next generation's star like he does with every other aging legend, he seems to want Jones to go out on top without having to defend against somebody who's actually relevant in the division.
 
Stipe is the number 1 contender did you not see what jones did to Gane why would ufc destroy their next up and comers ....

People thinking aspinal would beat jbj are delusional
 
How is Stipe the #1 contender when he hasn't fought in over 3 years, hasn't won in 4, and was brutally KOed his last time out.

Meanwhile Aspinall has finished 4 of the current top 10 ranked heavyweights in 8 minutes combined, winning the interim title in the process.

Do you know what an interim champion is? It's a placeholder champion who is supposed to defend the belt ONLY UNTIL the real champion is back, then they are supposed to fight to unify.
 
Even though I am a Jon Jones fan, I'm getting tired of him holding up the division, and then having the anti-climatic fight with Miocic to look forward to when he does come back. Just retire, and let the young guys take over. It's been a great career, you don't have anything else to prove. I probably wouldn't be this negative usually, but does anybody really want to see Jones fight Miocic anymore? Jones fights his best when he has a serious challenge, so if your going to fight again, fight a young, hungry challenger. I think Jones-Aspinall would draw a bigger PPV anyhow.
 
Jones vs Miočić happens late in 2024 if we’re lucky. Neither fights again or at least not for another year. Aspinall defends interim title 3 times in the meantime. Welcome to the circus era.
 
Aspinall only hit like 45k on da PowerKube he can wait fam bro need more power let the old headz settle ting for #1 until Tommy get his game right 💯🚫🎮
 
