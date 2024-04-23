So when is this Heavyweight title situation gonna be resolved?

Given the nature of his injury, Jones isn't likely to fight again until at least August.



It's possible he could fight Stipe during international fight week, but not likely. August is probably more realistic and maybe even later than that. We may be looking at another MSG show late in the year since Jones has been clear he wants to fight Stipe there and then retire.



Aspinall will fight in Manchester, earlyJuly, and maybe have to fight again after that (should he win) before he gets the chance to be undisputed.



They really should strip Jones, but we all know that isn't happening. Dana is dead set on hurting his own organisation's business going forward.



Instead of using Jones to build the next generation's star like he does with every other aging legend, he seems to want Jones to go out on top without having to defend against somebody who's actually relevant in the division.