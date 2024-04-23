So when is this Heavyweight title situation gonna be resolved?

Young Calf Kick
Maybe I haven’t been paying attention but as far as I know Jones vs Stipe still hasn’t been announced. And as far as I can tell nobody, including casuals, gives a shit about that fight.
When is this absolute clown show going to end? When is Jones getting stripped for inactivity like he should be? All we’ve seen him do is pretend to be injured and next tackling football players as a joke, do some seminars in Thailand, and duck Aspinall. Why is the pink goof hell bent on making a fight between two part time MMA fighters/senior citizens that fight once every 4 years?
The true heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, needs a fight. It’s been half a year. When will these journalists actually show some fucking balls and start asking the questions that need to be asked?
Fucking strip Jones and get this shit moving again. I’m tired of this wishy washy nonsense.
