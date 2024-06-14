So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?

The only thing I see maybe differently is Jiri attempting more grappling, but that really ain't his style.



In the striking i think ti was clear that Jiri isn't on the same level as Alex, he got chewed the fuck up bad by leg kicks and got timed and countered seamlessly when it appeared he was actually starting to mount offense.



I actually think Poatan gets it done in the 1st round this time. Poatan's big on his reads, once he's got it he's got it.