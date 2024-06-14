  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?

Portland8242

Portland8242

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2018
Messages
9,763
Reaction score
18,339
The only thing I see maybe differently is Jiri attempting more grappling, but that really ain't his style.

In the striking i think ti was clear that Jiri isn't on the same level as Alex, he got chewed the fuck up bad by leg kicks and got timed and countered seamlessly when it appeared he was actually starting to mount offense.

I actually think Poatan gets it done in the 1st round this time. Poatan's big on his reads, once he's got it he's got it.
 
Same as part 1. None of those striker guys in that division really have an optimistic chance. Hill is a good striker for LHW and Poatan made easy work out of him.
 
<--------------------------------
 
Jiri gets hit too much and Poatan is probably going to land too. If Jiri plays it conservatively and looks to wrestle then he still loses bc that's not his style.
 
Jiri is hittable but so is poatan. Grappling would be a waste. It'll just tire him out. He's not a D1 wrestler whose been doing it his whole life. I think poatan again.
 
Captain Insano said:
Jiri gets hit too much and Poatan is probably going to land too. If Jiri plays it conservatively and looks to wrestle then he still loses bc that's not his style.
Click to expand...
Jiri isnt a conservative anything. He is a whirling dervish of homicidal death dealing.

He just got to not get too sloppy when he's got Poatan against the fence. Has to keep his discipline, or whatever his version of dicsipline is. STAY FROSTY.
 
If Jiri does the 90s bad rave dancer head bob and tries to stand with with Alex he is going night night. If he tries to wrestle he may have a chance. Jiri needs to get the fight on the cage and on the mat. Round 1 vs Rakic shows you how questionable his defense is and that won't fly vs Alex.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
Ludwig von Mises
Prime Wand vs Poatan would have been wild
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
moreorless87
moreorless87
Shay Brennan
O'Malley vs Vera, what's your prediction and breakdown?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,355
Messages
55,688,020
Members
174,895
Latest member
Wagdy ElAraby

Share this page

Back
Top