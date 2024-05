Most submissions in the UFC, across two divisionsWins over Chandler, Gaethje, Poirier, Dariush, Ferguson...Lost against Islam and Tsarukyan recentlyI would put him in the top 5 behind Khabib, Bendo, Penn, EdgarBut it's a toss up between him guys like Dos Anjos, Melendez, Gomi, Ferguson, Poirier (yes, even though he beat the last two)