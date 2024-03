MetaIIica said: The UFC decided to pick Chandler and Mcgregor to film The Ultimate Fighter with the intentions of them fighting after the show had ended, but here we are 2 years later and the fight still isn't even finalized. That entire TUF season just seems like a total waste of time to me, like what really came out of having the biggest UFC star on it? Nothing. Click to expand...

I mean, I don't know but it seemed to me like it was just a cascade of variables and uncertainties which is the stuff of life. Any time Conor is in the mix, those things are ratcheted up to the third power. If I had to venture a guess, I'd say that it had a lot to do with Conor not being cooperative, not entering the USADA pool on time, and not being 'about that life' enough for Dana to want to risk putting him in a fight, half drunk and half trained and unconditioned, and permanently tarnishing his all time goat of a cash cow.