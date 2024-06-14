  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

So... What if Stipe wins?

Everyone is acting as if Jones winning is a foregone conclusion but what if Stipe wins? Does Jones still retire? Would Stipe retire?
What will Dana White feel? Does Stipe become the 'guy who walks out of the room' every single time for Dana?
What narrative shifts do you see if Stipe beats Jones?
 
Stipe will look like Chuck when he got knocked out by Tito. Jones will easily take him down or out strike him on the feet. He’s like 50 years old and his last fight years ago was a ko loss, even then he looked old and washed
 
I doubt the possibility has even cross Jones's mind. Hell, it honestly hasn't crossed my mind. LOL

I really don't see why Jones thinks this is such a legacy fight for him. I mean, Stipe was a great fighter but he's on the wrong side of 40 now and hasn't fought in three and a half years and got flat lined his last time out. It's not like he's gonna be facing the same version DC was fighting.
 
If Stipe wins?

Then Jones was never any good and is not our friend. Also he should have 3 more losses on his record.

Dana gets hospitalized after suffering a stroke ringside.
 
If Stipe wins, he will turn around and defend his title vs Tom. He said as much.
See Here.


HW primes come later in life so we dont know how Stipe will look until he steps into the cage.
but if he wins I'm definitely gonna make a thread gloating about it
 
if stipe wins rest assured they will book stipe vs jones 2 in 2027

jones has many fights left on his contract. i think stipe does too. jones probably also has a rematch clause.
 
I'm afraid if Jones wins he'll sit on the belt for another 2 years flexing on Twitter until the UFC forces him to relinquish it.

He's definitely not going to retire the same way GSP did by vacating immediately knowing he has no intentions of defending.
 
I think Stipe would continue to fight till he lost the belt and then retire. Jon would just hang it up if he lost.
 
It would be for the lols is what it would be. I pray for this.
 
I hope it ends in a ridiculous inconclusive way like Jones taking a bad step having his knee pop out while he was winning the fight.

I just want this kind of fight to back fire on the UFC in the worst kinda way. Get cancelled on 24 hours notice, or have the ref do a completely terrible stoppage.
 
I don't think its foregone that Jones wins, I think Stipe will almost certainly be well past his best(I think he was already) BUT Jones himself is not exactly certain form wise, one fight in ages against an opponent he could easily outgrapple coming off of a bad injury.

This is I think quite an interestring fight, at least a somewhat unpredictable one but its a very bad title fight.
 
Then interviewers across the MMA media take a collective sigh!!!
 
Assuming that they're both healthy, and barring JBJ having another mental breakdown, the UFC would likely push for an immediate rematch rematch to take place within 6 months.
 
If Stipe wins this place goes nuclear and shuts down for at least 3 business days.

Idk about the rest lol
 
If stipe wins Jones was only good because of the weak era of LHW he fought with the old vets, and he was too scared of HW.
Or Prime Jones would win.
 
