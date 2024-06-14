So... What if Stipe wins?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Everyone is acting as if Jones winning is a foregone conclusion but what if Stipe wins? Does Jones still retire? Would Stipe retire?
What will Dana White feel? Does Stipe become the 'guy who walks out of the room' every single time for Dana?
What narrative shifts do you see if Stipe beats Jones?
