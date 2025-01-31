So what happens if Rozenstruik beats Pav?

CatchtheseHands
If Biggie boy manages to get it done does this mean that Pav was never really good? Does it mean Pav becomes an Apex fighter?
Pav does seem like the kind of fighter who could potentially collapse in form after a bad loss, ultra aggressive fighter depended on confidence to get in peoples faces and chin to walk though their offence and Roz is still a decent counter puncher so I wouldnt be THAT shocked.It would mean Pav is still top 10 and would be 2 fights away from a title shot with how thin the division is. I was never sold on him based off of how his debut went against Overeem but the knockout streak was impressive.