So what happens if Rozenstruik beats Pav?

If Biggie boy manages to get it done does this mean that Pav was never really good? Does it mean Pav becomes an Apex fighter?
 
It means I will be sad.
Pav went on a 6 fight 1st round KO streak at HW. that's currently a UFC record. It would be a shame if he never fights for the full championship.
 
Pav will be one step closer to ACA that's what it means.
 
It would mean Pav is still top 10 and would be 2 fights away from a title shot with how thin the division is. I was never sold on him based off of how his debut went against Overeem but the knockout streak was impressive.
 
Pav does seem like the kind of fighter who could potentially collapse in form after a bad loss, ultra aggressive fighter depended on confidence to get in peoples faces and chin to walk though their offence and Roz is still a decent counter puncher so I wouldnt be THAT shocked.
 
I FULLY EXPECT that Rozenstrikue will beat him, He's an out right better striker and over all the best technical striker at HW
 
Yeah, if Pav loses you turds will say he was never that good, call him overrated and so forth. As usual.
 
It seems like thatas why Pav was so mad.

Cos Ubervolkov sparred with him and knew exactly how to beat him.

Dude spams the same shit all the time.

So Pav gonna have to improve and change it up.
 
